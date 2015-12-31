By Nathaniel Taplin
SHANGHAI, Dec 31 China's primary money rates were mixed on the week and sharply
down on the year, following a series of sharp guidance cuts in the second quarter which pushed
the benchmark seven-day repurchase (repo) rate down 300 basis points from March to
May, and four cuts to banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR).
The volume-weighted average rate of the seven-day repo traded in the interbank
market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was at 2.2609 percent on
Thursday morning, down 11 basis points (bps) on the week and more than 250 basis points on the
year.
The one-day or overnight rate stood at 2.0251 percent, up 10 bps on the week and down 171
bps for the year. The 14-day repo stood at 2.9500 percent.
Although liquidity has tightened somewhat in recent weeks due to year-end cash demand and
the resumption of initial public offerings, traders have been broadly sanguine on money rates as
the year comes to an end.
Although the central bank only injected a net 10 billion yuan ($1.54 billion) into money
markets via open market operations in 2015 according to Reuters calculations, the central bank
made extensive use of its other supplementary lending facilities including the standing lending
facility (SLF) and medium-term lending facility (MLF) to inject liquidity as needed.
In 2014, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected a net 124 billion yuan ($19.10 billion)
via open markets operations.
Nonetheless, it proved to be a rocky year in the money markets. The PBOC struggled for much
of the year to keep the yuan steady against a rising dollar, while huge inflows to the equity
market and rising bond supply complicated monetary policy.
The pressure on yuan liquidity from the PBOC's attempts to keep pace with the advancing
dollar - which rose around 15 percent against a broad basket of currencies from late 2014
through early March - helped push the seven-day repo rate up around 250 basis points over the
same period, complicating the central bank's drive to push down borrowing costs through
conventional monetary policy measures such as interest rate and RRR cuts.
Finally in March, the PBOC responded with an aggressive set of guidance cuts to the
seven-day repo rate that helped push rates down by an astonishing 300 bps from February to June,
but also likely helped inflate the margin-finance driven equity bubble.
A Reuters analysis of market data showed that benchmark money rates and China's CSI300
equity index had a nearly perfect inverse relationship in the second quarter.
(See graphic: link.reuters.com/ked25w).
Since the equity collapse and then partial recovery in late summer, money rates have been
broadly stable, notwithstanding a noticeable uptick in recent weeks as the year-end approached.
"We expect the broadly stable trend to continue next year," said a trader at a commercial
bank in Shanghai.
"There's not that much room for rates to fall dramatically further and we expect the central
bank to try and maintain the current level more or less. Nonetheless renewed capital outflows
could pose a challenge and so we don't see liquidity as being too easy."
Key money rates at a glance:
Volume-wei Previous Change (bps)
ghted day (%)
average
rate (%)
Overnight 2.0251 1.9129 +11.22
Seven-day 2.2609 2.4224 -16.15
14-day 2.9500 2.9002 +4.98
Overnight 4.6000 2.6300 +197.00
Seven-day<CN7DR 2.5100 2.3050 +20.50
PO=SS>
14-day 2.4500 2.6000 -15.00
Overnight 1.9200 1.9200 +0.00
<CN1DRPFIX=CFXS
>
Seven-day 2.5000 2.5000 +0.00
<CN7DRPFIX=CFXS
>
14-day 3.1000 3.5000 -40.00
<CN14DRPFIX=CFX
S>
Overnight 1.9910 1.9350 +5.60
Seven-day 2.3550 2.3520 +0.30
Three-month 3.0852 3.0882 -0.30
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr
official deposit
rate*
2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 1.5433 0.0433
year benchmark
5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 2.5300 n/a
*This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate
cut or rise
($1 = 6.4934 Chinese yuan)
