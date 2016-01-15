SHANGHAI, Jan 15 China's primary money rates were mixed for the week as large central bank capital injections helped offset seasonal money demand. Treasury bonds were in great demand, with most investors risk-adverse amid volatile equity markets, helping to push most bond yields down, especially on the long end. The benchmark secondary market yield for 10-year government bonds hit its lowest level since January 2009 on Wednesday. In the money market, the volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.3154 percent, up 1.66 basis points for week. The overnight rate was down 1.02 basis points for week, sitting at 1.9308 percent, while the 14-day repo stood at 2.6500 percent, down 17.87 basis points. January is also a peak month for companies to pay the previous year's income taxes, traders said, draining funds from the banks. Traders also noted that liquidity might tighten over the next two weeks based on the downward pressure of the yuan's value. But the central bank injected 40 billion yuan into the banking system for week, with the biggest daily injection since February of 160 billion yuan on Thursday. Traders expected more mild easing monetary measures this month to keep the money market stable. "But given to the downward trend of the Chinese currency and the capital outflow, there is limited room for the PBOC to cut the Required Reserve Ratio (RRR)," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. China's foreign exchange reserves posted their biggest annual drop on record in 2015, adding to worries about growing capital outflows that are dragging its yuan currency to multi-year lows and mauling global financial markets. The world's second largest economy is expected to see a slower growth of 6.5 percent in 2016 compared to 6.9 percent in 2015, prompting the government to ease policy further, a Reuters poll showed. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 1.9308 1.9300 +0.08 Seven-day 2.3154 2.3202 -0.48 14-day 2.6500 2.6436 +0.64 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 2.6100 2.1200 +49.00 Seven-day<CN7DR 2.3900 2.5050 -11.50 PO=SS> 14-day 2.3550 2.2500 +10.50 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 1.9500 1.9500 +0.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.4000 2.4000 +0.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 2.6500 2.6800 -3.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> Overnight 1.9560 1.9500 +0.60 Seven-day 2.3030 2.3000 +0.30 Three-month 3.0080 3.0270 -1.90 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 2.4300 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)