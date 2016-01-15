SHANGHAI, Jan 15 China's primary money rates were mixed for the
week as large central bank capital injections helped offset seasonal money
demand.
Treasury bonds were in great demand, with most investors risk-adverse amid
volatile equity markets, helping to push most bond yields down, especially on
the long end. The benchmark secondary market yield for 10-year government bonds
hit its lowest level since January 2009 on Wednesday.
In the money market, the volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark
seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best
indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.3154 percent, up 1.66 basis
points for week.
The overnight rate was down 1.02 basis points for week, sitting at 1.9308
percent, while the 14-day repo stood at 2.6500 percent, down 17.87 basis points.
January is also a peak month for companies to pay the previous year's income
taxes, traders said, draining funds from the banks.
Traders also noted that liquidity might tighten over the next two weeks
based on the downward pressure of the yuan's value.
But the central bank injected 40 billion yuan into the banking system for
week, with the biggest daily injection since February of 160 billion yuan on
Thursday.
Traders expected more mild easing monetary measures this month to keep the
money market stable.
"But given to the downward trend of the Chinese currency and the capital
outflow, there is limited room for the PBOC to cut the Required Reserve Ratio
(RRR)," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.
China's foreign exchange reserves posted their biggest annual drop on record
in 2015, adding to worries about growing capital outflows that are dragging its
yuan currency to multi-year lows and mauling global financial markets.
The world's second largest economy is expected to see a slower growth of 6.5
percent in 2016 compared to 6.9 percent in 2015, prompting the government to
ease policy further, a Reuters poll showed.
Key money rates at a glance:
Volume-wei Previous Change (bps)
ghted day (%)
average
rate (%)
Interbank repo market
Overnight 1.9308 1.9300 +0.08
Seven-day 2.3154 2.3202 -0.48
14-day 2.6500 2.6436 +0.64
Shanghai stock exchange repo market
Overnight 2.6100 2.1200 +49.00
Seven-day<CN7DR 2.3900 2.5050 -11.50
PO=SS>
14-day 2.3550 2.2500 +10.50
PBOC Guidance Rates
Overnight 1.9500 1.9500 +0.00
<CN1DRPFIX=CFXS
>
Seven-day 2.4000 2.4000 +0.00
<CN7DRPFIX=CFXS
>
14-day 2.6500 2.6800 -3.00
<CN14DRPFIX=CFX
S>
Overnight 1.9560 1.9500 +0.60
Seven-day 2.3030 2.3000 +0.30
Three-month 3.0080 3.0270 -1.90
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr
official deposit
rate*
2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5
year benchmark
5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 2.4300 n/a
*This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of
an interest rate cut or rise
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)