SHANGHAI, Jan 19 China's primary money market rates were mixed on Tuesday after the seven-day repurchase agreement rate spiked briefly and the central bank injected 55 billion yuan ($8.36 billion) into banks through its short-term liquidity operations (SLO) tool on Monday. The seven-day repo was quoted as high as 3.9 percent on Monday, more than 100 basis points (bps) above Friday's close of 2.6 percent, although the volume-weighted average figure was steady at 2.33 percent. Liquidity conditions often tighten ahead of the weak-long Lunar New Year holiday and the central bank usually injects large amounts of capital into the banking system ahead of festivities to keep rates steady. The first day of the new year falls on Feb. 8. "The market was relatively stable for us yesterday, although rates do tighten ahead of the new year," said a trader at a bank in Beijing. "That's why you see the bank injecting all this capital." On Monday, the central bank added short-term liquidity to the banking system through its SLO lending tool, and on Tuesday it queried selected banks on their demand for medium-term liquidity. The central bank also injected a total of 155 billion yuan ($23.56 billion) through open markets operations on Tuesday, 75 billion yuan through 28-day reverse repos. It was the first 28-day tenor operation conducted by the central bank since February 2015. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.3287 percent on Tuesday morning, down 0.29 basis points from the previous day's closing average rate. The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for the same tenor rose to 2.3160 percent, up 0.80 basis points from the previous close. The one-day or overnight rate stood at 1.9621 percent and the 14-day repo at 2.6989 percent. The spread of the five-year credit default swap rate on Chinese sovereign debt rose 2.57 percent to 128.74. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) ghted day (%) average rate (%) Overnight 1.9621 1.9355 +2.66 Seven-day 2.3287 2.3316 -0.29 14-day 2.6989 2.6382 +6.07 Overnight 2.7200 1.7500 +97.00 Seven-day<CN7DR 2.6350 2.0500 +58.50 PO=SS> 14-day 2.5600 2.3000 +26.00 Overnight 1.9400 1.9500 -1.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.3500 2.4000 -5.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 2.6100 2.6500 -4.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> Overnight 1.9590 1.9540 +0.50 Seven-day 2.3160 2.3080 +0.80 Three-month 2.9760 2.9850 -0.90 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 1.5433 0.0433 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 2.4500 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise ($1 = 6.5790 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)