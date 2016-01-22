(Refiles to remove extraneous text in paragraph 10)
SHANGHAI, Jan 22 China's money rates spiked this
week as banks hoarded cash in preparation for the long Lunar New
Year festival, but traders believe the increase is largely
seasonal and is being tempered by massive injections by the
central bank.
With the country's stock markets in turmoil and economic
growth at 25-year lows, the central bank is more anxious than
ever to avoid any cash crunch over the holiday, and has
injected the most liquidity via open market operations since
January 2014.
Central bank economist Ma Jun suggested in an interview on
Thursday that the People's Bank of China (PBOC) might begin
relying on direct injections into the money market to maintain
holiday liquidity instead of cutting bank reserve requirement
ratios (RRR), which would free up more money for banks to lend.
That will likely disappoint traders and stock investors who
have been hoping for the sort of long-term system-wide cash
injection and potential economic boost that an RRR cut would
bring.
While the volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark
interbank seven-day repurchase (repo) agreement,
considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was
steady for the week at 2.3245 percent, most other benchmark
money rates were up sharply, reflecting high demand for cash.
Some analysts said the rise may also indicate an increase in
capital flowing out of the country, which is being closely
watched by the government and central bank.
The one-day or overnight rate rose nine basis points (bps)
on the week to 2.0275 percent, while the 14-day repo surged 105
bps to 3.6988 percent. The one-month repo was up 45 bps to 3.39
percent.
But economists and traders said the mood was calm, with most
market participants attributing the rise in rates mainly to
normal seasonal cash demand ahead of the holiday.
"It is due to several factors which happened to occur at the
same time," said a trader at a commercial bank in Shanghai.
"Money demand surged ahead of the Spring Festival, and it
was also the time for tax payments. The decline of the forex
position also weighed. But liquidity slightly eased today.
Though the rates are still high, the volume of money appeared to
be more than earlier this week."
"Overall if you look at China's balance of payments it still
runs a surplus," said Liu Li-Gang, Chief Greater China Economist
at ANZ Bank in Hong Kong.
"So I think we should not overplay the capital flight angle
at this time. Seasonality is definitely a more important
factor."
Concerns about slowing growth in China and accelerating
outflows have unnerved global markets, contributing to a sharp
sell-off in the opening weeks of 2016.
The central bank injected a net 315 billion yuan into money
markets through open market operations this week, the most since
January 2014, and also added additional liquidity through its
short term liquidity operations (SLO) tool.
Key money rates at a glance:
Volume-wei Previous Change (bps)
ghted day (%)
average
rate (%)
Overnight 2.0275 2.0915 -6.40
Seven-day 2.3245 2.4150 -9.05
14-day 3.6988 3.6449 +5.39
Overnight 3.4100 5.4600 -205.00
Seven-day<CN7DR 2.8850 2.9500 -6.50
PO=SS>
14-day 3.0600 3.0000 +6.00
Overnight 2.0500 2.0000 +5.00
<CN1DRPFIX=CFXS
>
Seven-day 2.4800 2.5000 -2.00
<CN7DRPFIX=CFXS
>
14-day 3.7000 3.8000 -10.00
<CN14DRPFIX=CFX
S>
Overnight 2.0280 2.0140 +1.40
Seven-day 2.4000 2.4050 -0.50
Three-month 3.0310 2.9860 +4.50
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr
official deposit
rate*
2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 1.5433 0.0433
year benchmark
5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 2.4600 n/a
*This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market
expectations of an interest rate cut or rise
(Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin and the Shanghai Newsroom;
Editing by Kim Coghill)