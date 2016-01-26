SHANGHAI, Jan 26 China's primary money rates were mixed on Tuesday after the central bank injected the most cash into money markets in three years, ahead of strong demand over the long Lunar New year holiday and amid reports of rising capital outflows. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 440 billion yuan ($66.89 billion) into the banking system through open markets operations on Tuesday, the most on a daily basis since February 2013. Cash demand usually rises ahead of the Lunar New Year celebrations beginning in late January or early February, and the bank acts to offset this with large temporary injections. Injections by the central bank this year, however, have been much larger than usual, with authorities more anxious than ever to avoid any holiday cash crunch with the country's stock markets in turmoil and economic growth at 25-year lows. Some analysts see this year's record injections as partly intended to offset the impact on domestic liquidity of currency market intervention to support the yuan. Spikes in onshore short-term borrowing costs in recent weeks - despite massive cash injections by the central bank - suggest capital outflows are intensifying, some analysts have said. Market response to the latest injection was mixed. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.25 percent, down 4 basis points from the previous day's closing average rate. The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for same tenor fell to 2.36 percent, down one basis point from the previous close. The one-day or overnight rate stood at 1.95 percent, down one basis point and the 14-day repo stood at 2.96 percent, up four basis points. The one-month repo was down 7 basis points to 3.29 percent. The spread of the five-year credit default swap rate on Chinese sovereign debt rose 1.98 percent at 126.01. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) ghted day (%) average rate (%) Overnight 1.9482 1.9620 -1.38 Seven-day 2.2520 2.2897 -3.77 14-day 2.9631 2.9196 +4.35 Overnight 2.8800 2.0350 +84.50 Seven-day<CN7DR 2.7300 3.2400 -51.00 PO=SS> 14-day 3.9500 3.9800 -3.00 Overnight 1.9700 2.0500 -8.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.3800 2.4800 -10.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 2.9100 3.7000 -79.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> Overnight 1.9970 2.0090 -1.20 Seven-day 2.3630 2.3760 -1.30 Three-month 3.0730 3.0415 +3.15 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 1.5433 0.0433 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 2.5200 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise ($1 = 6.5782 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill)