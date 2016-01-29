SHANGHAI, Jan 29 China money rates dropped sharply this week as the central bank pumped massive amounts of short-term liquidity into the markets to avoid any cash crunch ahead of the long Lunar New Year holiday, which falls in early February this year. Repeated injections by the People's Bank of China might delay expected cuts in banks' required reserve ratios (RRR), which would increase long-term base money in the system and so add pressure on the yuan to depreciate further, a view that authorities are battling to discourage. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was at 2.25 percent by midday, down 9 basis points from 2.34 percent at the close last Friday. The overnight rate was down 7 basis points at 1.96 percent by midday, while the 14-day repo plunged 87 basis points to 2.82 percent. Amid increasing worries over the health of the world's second-largest economy, the yuan staged a sharp depreciation of more than 2 percent from late November to early January, when the PBOC began intervening aggressively to prevent the currency from falling further. China's stock market has also tumbled more than 20 percent so far this year on concerns about big share sales, the cooling economy and worries over the negative impact from the government's clampdown on irregular market practices. "Money markets have become a battle ground for the PBOC to try to keep the yuan stable and prevent the stocks from slumping further," said a senior trader at a Chinese state-owned bank in Shanghai. "The central bank tries to tell stock investors that there is enough money and you need not worry, while it does not explain the fact that it is not pumping long-term base money into the system amid concerns over the yuan's depreciation." In a surprise move, the PBOC announced on Thursday that it would increase the frequency of open market operations and could conduct the operations every working day between Jan. 29 and Feb. 19 to maintain liquidity during the Lunar New Year. It typically conducts such operations only twice a week during non-holiday periods. In a rare extraordinary open market operation on Friday, it injected 100 billion yuan into the money markets, bringing total net injections this week to 690 billion yuan, the biggest weekly injection on record by Reuters calculations. The PBOC has injected 1,235 billion yuan ($188 billion) on a net basis via the open market operations so far in 2016 and the Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 8, is still a week away. In comparison, it injected only 400 billion yuan via open market operations in the run-up to the Lunar New Year in early 2015. Together with Short-term Lending Facilities, Medium-term Lending Facilities and other liquidity tools, the PBOC has pumped more than 2 trillion yuan ($304 billion) short-term funds into the markets over the past two weeks. (For a FACTBOX, click ) Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 1.9538 1.9675 -1.37 Seven-day 2.2339 2.3128 -7.89 14-day 2.8056 2.9574 -15.18 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 2.7900 0.6550 +213.50 Seven-day<CN7DR 3.5750 1.7550 +182.00 PO=SS> 14-day 2.6000 2.6700 -7.00 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 1.9800 2.0000 -2.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.4000 2.4000 +0.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 2.9500 2.9500 +0.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 1.9890 1.9920 -0.30 Seven-day 2.3300 2.3620 -3.20 Three-month 3.1030 3.1070 -0.40 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 2.5800 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise ($1 = 6.5754 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)