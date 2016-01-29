SHANGHAI, Jan 29 China money rates dropped
sharply this week as the central bank pumped massive amounts of
short-term liquidity into the markets to avoid any cash crunch
ahead of the long Lunar New Year holiday, which falls in early
February this year.
Repeated injections by the People's Bank of China might
delay expected cuts in banks' required reserve ratios (RRR),
which would increase long-term base money in the system and so
add pressure on the yuan to depreciate further, a view that
authorities are battling to discourage.
The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day
repo traded in the interbank market, considered
the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was at 2.25
percent by midday, down 9 basis points from 2.34 percent at the
close last Friday.
The overnight rate was down 7 basis points at
1.96 percent by midday, while the 14-day repo
plunged 87 basis points to 2.82 percent.
Amid increasing worries over the health of the world's
second-largest economy, the yuan staged a sharp
depreciation of more than 2 percent from late November to early
January, when the PBOC began intervening aggressively to prevent
the currency from falling further.
China's stock market has also tumbled more than 20
percent so far this year on concerns about big share sales, the
cooling economy and worries over the negative impact from the
government's clampdown on irregular market practices.
"Money markets have become a battle ground for the PBOC to
try to keep the yuan stable and prevent the stocks from slumping
further," said a senior trader at a Chinese state-owned bank in
Shanghai.
"The central bank tries to tell stock investors that there
is enough money and you need not worry, while it does not
explain the fact that it is not pumping long-term base money
into the system amid concerns over the yuan's depreciation."
In a surprise move, the PBOC announced on Thursday that it
would increase the frequency of open market operations and could
conduct the operations every working day between Jan. 29 and
Feb. 19 to maintain liquidity during the Lunar New Year.
It typically conducts such operations only twice a week
during non-holiday periods.
In a rare extraordinary open market operation on Friday, it
injected 100 billion yuan into the money markets, bringing total
net injections this week to 690 billion yuan, the biggest weekly
injection on record by Reuters calculations.
The PBOC has injected 1,235 billion yuan ($188 billion) on a
net basis via the open market operations so far in 2016 and the
Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 8, is still a week away.
In comparison, it injected only 400 billion yuan via open
market operations in the run-up to the Lunar New Year in early
2015.
Together with Short-term Lending Facilities, Medium-term
Lending Facilities and other liquidity tools, the PBOC has
pumped more than 2 trillion yuan ($304 billion) short-term funds
into the markets over the past two weeks. (For a FACTBOX,
click )
Key money rates at a glance:
Volume-wei Previous Change (bps)
ghted day (%)
average
rate (%)
Interbank repo market
Overnight 1.9538 1.9675 -1.37
Seven-day 2.2339 2.3128 -7.89
14-day 2.8056 2.9574 -15.18
Shanghai stock exchange repo market
Overnight 2.7900 0.6550 +213.50
Seven-day<CN7DR 3.5750 1.7550 +182.00
PO=SS>
14-day 2.6000 2.6700 -7.00
PBOC Guidance Rates
Overnight 1.9800 2.0000 -2.00
<CN1DRPFIX=CFXS
>
Seven-day 2.4000 2.4000 +0.00
<CN7DRPFIX=CFXS
>
14-day 2.9500 2.9500 +0.00
<CN14DRPFIX=CFX
S>
SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE
Overnight 1.9890 1.9920 -0.30
Seven-day 2.3300 2.3620 -3.20
Three-month 3.1030 3.1070 -0.40
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr
official deposit
rate*
2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5
year benchmark
5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 2.5800 n/a
*This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market
expectations of an interest rate cut or rise
($1 = 6.5754 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim
Coghill)