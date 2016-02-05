SHANGHAI, Feb 5 China's money rates were
relatively calm this week as massive liquidity injections
recently by the central bank helped ease cash shortages ahead of
the week-long Lunar New Year festival which starts on Sunday.
Sentiment in the interbank market was also aided by signs of
stability in both the onshore and offshore yuan market, traders
said.
On Friday, the People's Bank of China (POBC) injected a
total of 150 billion yuan ($22.84 billion) into the money market
via repurchase agreements, bringing combined liquidity
injections this week to 510 billion yuan.
In addition, it will hold a special session of open market
operations on Saturday due to the upcoming holiday which will
close China's financial markets next week.
As a result, market rates were stable during the week, with
the volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark interbank
seven-day repurchase (repo) agreement, considered
the best indicator of general liquidity in China, standing at
2.3673 by the lunch break, up slightly from last Friday's
2.2682.
The one-day or overnight rate stood at 1.9576 percent and
the 14-day repo stood at 2.8042 percent.
Trading was thin as many traders had already left for the
Chinese Lunar New Year.
"The market will likely remain stable for a while after the
festival," said a trader at a Japanese lender in Shanghai.
"The value of the yuan is still a key factor to watch, as
the pressure of capital outflows is still there, despite
comforting remarks by regulators recently."
Late on Thursday, China's foreign exchange regulator said
that the country's foreign currency reserves remain abundant
despite recent declines and risks from cross-border capital
movements are under control.
Analysts say that government fears of accelerated outflows
explains why the PBOC is relying on direct injections into the
money market to maintain holiday liquidity, instead of cutting
bank reserve requirement ratios (RRR), a move that would risk
increasing longer-term money supply and put more pressure on the
yuan to depreciate.
Government moves on Thursday to let foreign institutional
investors buy more stocks and bonds, and relax their capital
restrictions won't have an immediate impact on market liquidity,
according to Gu Weiyong, chief investment offer at hedge fund
Ucom Investment Co.
Key money rates at a glance:
Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume
ghted day (%)
average
rate (%)
Interbank repo market
Overnight 1.9576 1.9658 -0.82 0.00
Seven-day 2.3673 2.4619 -9.46 0.00
14-day 2.8042 2.9137 -10.95 0.00
Shanghai stock exchange repo market
Overnight 2.3350 2.4100 -7.50 204,643.0
0
Seven-day<CN7DR 0.3050 0.8000 -49.50 16,073.60
PO=SS>
14-day 1.0450 1.1850 -14.00 11,628.50
PBOC Guidance Rates
Overnight 1.9500 1.9800 -3.00
<CN1DRPFIX=CFXS
>
Seven-day 2.3600 2.4400 -8.00
<CN7DRPFIX=CFXS
>
14-day 2.8000 3.0000 -20.00
<CN14DRPFIX=CFX
S>
SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE
Overnight 1.9840 1.9830 +0.10
Seven-day 2.4480 2.4550 -0.70
Three-month 3.0600 3.0610 -0.10
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr
official deposit
rate*
2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 1.5433 0.0433
year benchmark
5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 2.5600 n/a
*This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market
expectations of an interest rate cut or rise
(Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)