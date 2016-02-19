SHANGHAI, Feb 19 China's primary money rates were mixed for the week on Friday after the central bank announced it would conduct daily open market operations indefinitely as needed, and drained the most funds from the money market in three years. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.2533 percent, flat on the week. The one-day or overnight rate stood at 1.8923 percent, down six basis points (bps) on the week, while the 14-day repo stood at 2.3928 percent, down two bps. As the People's Bank of China has struggled to combat capital outflows and steady the yuan, open market operations have taken on a bigger role in monetary policy. On Thursday, the central bank said that it would be conducting open market operations every business day as needed for an indefinite period, extending a trial policy first announced before the Lunar New Year. For the week, the bank's open market operations resulted in a net drain of 455 billion yuan ($69.79 billion) (excluding Sunday), the most in three years, as the PBOC withdrew some of the extra liquidity injected before the Chinese New Year to offset increased cash demand over the holiday. On Thursday, the central bank also queried selected banks on their demand for extra liquidity under its medium term lending facility (MLF), and offered lower rates on said loans. MLF loans, used by the PBOC as a supplementary liquidity management tool, are typically three months to one year in duration. Analysts say the increased reliance on temporary liquidity injections reflects the PBOC's desire to keep monetary conditions accomodative without adding undue pressure to the yuan, which is already down around five percent since last August. "We see the move as an indication that 1) capital outflows persist, 2) Strong desire to keep RMB stable, as OMOs [open market operations] become a preferred tool to manage capital flight over reserve ratio requirements," wrote Oliver Barron, an analyst at NSBO Policy Research in Beijing. Chinese foreign currency reserves hit $3.23 trillion in January, the lowest since 2012. Analysts say the fall was driven in part by central bank foreign currency sales to support the yuan. The spread of the five-year credit default swap rate on Chinese sovereign debt fell 2.82 percent at 135.05. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) ghted day (%) average rate (%) Overnight 1.8923 1.9121 -1.98 Seven-day 2.2533 2.2487 +0.46 14-day 2.3928 2.4546 -6.18 Overnight 2.0450 1.7050 +34.00 Seven-day<CN7DR 2.0500 1.5800 +47.00 PO=SS> 14-day 2.0250 1.6900 +33.50 Overnight 1.9300 1.9600 -3.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.3500 2.3700 -2.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 2.5400 2.5400 +0.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> Overnight 1.9380 1.9510 -1.30 Seven-day 2.2860 2.2850 +0.10 Three-month 2.9670 3.0040 -3.70 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 1.5433 0.0433 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 2.5700 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise ($1 = 6.5200 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)