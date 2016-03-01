By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, March 1 China's money rates fell
across the board on Tuesday after the central bank cut banks'
reserve requirement ratio (RRR), partly offsetting a huge amount
of maturing reverse bond repurchase agreements, which drain
funds from the market, traders said.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) cut the RRR by 50 basis
points, effective on Tuesday, injecting around 650 billion yuan
($99.20 billion) in long-term money into the banking system in a
continuation of monetary easing cycle started in late 2014.
"The injection from the RRR cut is helping offset drains
from the money market by maturing reverse repos," said a trader
at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.
"As such, it has effectively relieved a shortfall of
liquidity in the market and pushed the rates lower."
The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day
repo traded in the interbank market, considered
the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was at 2.27
percent by midday, losing 7 basis points from the previous day's
closing average rate.
The overnight rate stood at 1.94 percent,
falling 4 basis points, while the 14-day repo
stood at 2.71 percent, down 14 basis points.
Before the Lunar New Year market closure from Feb. 8 to 12,
the PBOC pumped in massive amounts of short-term liquidity via
reverse repos to avoid a cash crunch ahead of the holiday.
The short-term reverse repos that the central bank used to
inject money began maturing two weeks ago and have become a key
factor behind a liquidity shortfall in the market, with banks
having to collect short-term funds every day to meet obligations
for the maturing reverse bonds.
Until last week, the PBOC had repeatedly rolled over the
reverse repos, and that has made its maturing reverse repos set
to drain a net 1.16 trillion yuan this week.
"By injecting long-term money into the market, the PBOC can
immediately ease efforts to roll over short-term reverse repos,"
said a dealer at an Asian bank in Shanghai.
Indeed, the central bank announced that it skipped daily
open market operations on Tuesday when maturing reverse repos
were set to mop up 180 billion yuan on the day.
China has been in a monetary easing cycle since November
2014 to cushion a sharp growth slowdown in the world's
second-largest economy.
Monetary authorities have repeatedly pledged a policy of
maintaining strong money supply and keeping funding costs
relatively low.
Key money rates at a glance:
Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume
ghted day (%)
average
rate (%)
Interbank repo market
Overnight 1.9379 1.9826 -4.47 0.00
Seven-day 2.2664 2.3374 -7.10 0.00
14-day 2.7109 2.8514 -14.05 0.00
Shanghai stock exchange repo market
Overnight 2.5550 1.8500 +70.50 159,276.8
0
Seven-day<CN7DR 2.3050 2.3500 -4.50 17,741.90
PO=SS>
14-day 2.3000 2.6000 -30.00 1,008.20
PBOC Guidance Rates
Overnight 1.9700 2.0000 -3.00
<CN1DRPFIX=CFXS
>
Seven-day 2.4000 2.3200 +8.00
<CN7DRPFIX=CFXS
>
14-day 2.8800 3.1600 -28.00
<CN14DRPFIX=CFX
S>
SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE
Overnight 1.9680 2.0070 -3.90
Seven-day 2.3080 2.3350 -2.70
Three-month 2.8835 2.8990 -1.55
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr
official deposit
rate*
2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5
year benchmark
5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 2.5550 n/a
*This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market
expectations of an interest rate cut or rise.