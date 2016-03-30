SHANGHAI, March 30 China's primary money rates rose on Wednesday as corporates shored up cash positions in the run-up to the end of the quarter reporting period, traders said, while bonds showed signs of stress after a default. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.3484 percent, up 4.01 basis points from the previous day's closing average rate. The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for the same tenor rose to 2.3120 percent, up 0.90 basis points from the previous close. The one-day or overnight rate stood at 2.0073 percent and the 14-day repo stood at 2.9351 percent. The spread of the five-year credit default swap rate on Chinese sovereign debt fell 1.15 percent at 126.16. The tightening comes as selected pressure on China's bond market appeared late Tuesday afternoon, with yields on some short-term Chinese bonds spiking after Dongbei Special Steel Group Co Ltd missed a payment on short-term commercial paper on Tuesday. "Liquidity is tight as we approach the quarter-end and this seasonality is behind the rise in repo rates," said Xie Dongming, China analyst at the Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation. "The jump in lower-rated corporate bond yields has been triggered by the Dongbei Special Steel default. The fact that it was the first locally administered SOE to have defaulted despite the underwriter being a policy bank is having a psychological impact on the onshore bond market." It's unclear how sustainable the rise in bond rates is, given that only the 1-year tenor has shown signs of stress, indicating investors are not worried about other bonds. Part of the move is due to the fact that Dongbei Special Steel Group's bonds form part of the index, so their price dive dragged directly on the index average. Some analysts also suggested that short-term money market stress was trickling down into the bond market and encouraging a sell-off, but doubted that investors were pricing in a much wider run of defaults to come. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.0073 2.0048 +0.25 0.00 Seven-day 2.3484 2.3083 +4.01 0.00 14-day 2.9351 2.9287 +0.64 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 3.8900 1.9950 +189.50 160,778.70 Seven-day<CN7DR 3.1950 2.7400 +45.50 14,565.30 PO=SS> 14-day 2.8800 2.7000 +18.00 1,143.90 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.0000 1.9900 +1.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.2800 2.4000 -12.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 3.3000 3.2000 +10.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.0040 1.9960 +0.80 Seven-day 2.3120 2.3030 +0.90 Three-month 2.8115 2.8002 +1.13 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 1.5433 0.0433 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 2.5700 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: (Reporting by Pete Sweeney in SHANGHAI and Umesh Desai in HONG KONG; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)