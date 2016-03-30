SHANGHAI, March 30 China's primary money rates
rose on Wednesday as corporates shored up cash positions in the
run-up to the end of the quarter reporting period, traders said,
while bonds showed signs of stress after a default.
The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day
repo traded in the interbank market, considered the
best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.3484
percent, up 4.01 basis points from the previous day's closing
average rate.
The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for the same
tenor rose to 2.3120 percent, up 0.90 basis points from the
previous close.
The one-day or overnight rate stood at 2.0073 percent and
the 14-day repo stood at 2.9351 percent.
The spread of the five-year credit default swap rate on
Chinese sovereign debt fell 1.15 percent at
126.16.
The tightening comes as selected pressure on China's bond
market appeared late Tuesday afternoon, with yields on some
short-term Chinese bonds spiking after Dongbei Special Steel
Group Co Ltd missed a payment on short-term commercial paper on
Tuesday.
"Liquidity is tight as we approach the quarter-end and this
seasonality is behind the rise in repo rates," said Xie
Dongming, China analyst at the Oversea-Chinese Banking
Corporation.
"The jump in lower-rated corporate bond yields has been
triggered by the Dongbei Special Steel default. The fact that it
was the first locally administered SOE to have defaulted despite
the underwriter being a policy bank is having a psychological
impact on the onshore bond market."
It's unclear how sustainable the rise in bond rates is,
given that only the 1-year tenor has shown signs of stress,
indicating investors are not worried about other bonds.
Part of the move is due to the fact that Dongbei Special
Steel Group's bonds form part of the index, so their
price dive dragged directly on the index average.
Some analysts also suggested that short-term money market
stress was trickling down into the bond market and encouraging a
sell-off, but doubted that investors were pricing in a much
wider run of defaults to come.
Key money rates at a glance:
Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume
ghted day (%)
average
rate (%)
Interbank repo market
Overnight 2.0073 2.0048 +0.25 0.00
Seven-day 2.3484 2.3083 +4.01 0.00
14-day 2.9351 2.9287 +0.64 0.00
Shanghai stock exchange repo market
Overnight 3.8900 1.9950 +189.50 160,778.70
Seven-day<CN7DR 3.1950 2.7400 +45.50 14,565.30
PO=SS>
14-day 2.8800 2.7000 +18.00 1,143.90
PBOC Guidance Rates
Overnight 2.0000 1.9900 +1.00
<CN1DRPFIX=CFXS
>
Seven-day 2.2800 2.4000 -12.00
<CN7DRPFIX=CFXS
>
14-day 3.3000 3.2000 +10.00
<CN14DRPFIX=CFX
S>
SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE
Overnight 2.0040 1.9960 +0.80
Seven-day 2.3120 2.3030 +0.90
Three-month 2.8115 2.8002 +1.13
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr
official deposit
rate*
2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 1.5433 0.0433
year benchmark
5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 2.5700 n/a
*This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market
expectations of an interest rate cut or rise
China FX and money market guide:
China debt market guide:
SHIBOR rates:
Reports on central bank open market operations:
New Chinese debt issues:
Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign
bonds:
Overview of China financial market data:
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney in SHANGHAI and Umesh Desai in HONG
KONG; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)