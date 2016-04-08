SHANGHAI, April 8 China's primary money rates were steady this week, indicating relatively loose liquidity in the banking system, but there are concerns that borrowing costs will rise when companies submit first-quarter tax payments, while a massive amount of medium-term liquidity tools will mature. Money market rates have calmed recently helped by signs that the pace of capital outflows is slowing. China's foreign exchange reserves surprisingly rose in March, the first monthly gain since November, as cooling expectations of U.S. interest rate hikes eased pressure on the yuan. "Despite the small central bank injections this week, the money market is rather relaxed, with no shortage of liquidity," said a trader at a state-owned bank in Shanghai. "But the market anticipates a liquidity squeeze ... because it's time for tax payments," she said, referring to an upcoming deadline for companies to submit first-quarter tax payments. "Also the market is not sure whether the central bank will inject more funds through MLF given the previous batches are going to mature soon." A total of 445.5 billion yuan worth of debt in the Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF) will mature in the second half of April, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Friday. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was at 2.2619 percent by the lunch break, 2.44 basis points below the previous day's closing average rate. The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for the same tenor fell to 2.2870 percent, 0.20 basis points below the previous close. The one-day or overnight rate stood at 1.9658 percent and the 14-day repo stood at 2.6800 percent. The spread of the five-year credit default swap rate on Chinese sovereign debt fell 0.7 percent at 122.62. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 1.9658 1.9621 +0.37 0.00 Seven-day 2.2619 2.2863 -2.44 0.00 14-day 2.6800 2.6750 +0.50 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 1.9950 1.4400 +55.50 162,963.4 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 2.2600 1.8500 +41.00 24,253.80 PO=SS> 14-day 2.1450 2.0000 +14.50 1,859.30 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 1.9800 1.9800 +0.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.3500 2.3600 -1.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 2.6800 2.7000 -2.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 1.9800 1.9783 +0.17 Seven-day 2.2870 2.2890 -0.20 Three-month 2.8455 2.8470 -0.15 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 2.6200 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)