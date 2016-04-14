SHANGHAI, April 14 The People's Bank of China
(PBOC) said that foreign central banks investing in the domestic
interbank market will be able to freely remit funds without
regulatory approval, in a further step to open up its debt
markets.
China announced last year it would allow foreign financial
institutions to invest in its massive interbank market, home to
its primary bond and foreign exchanges, without quota
restrictions.
The details, in a set of documents published on the central
bank's website on Thursday, come as China tries to attract more
foreign capital into its domestic bond market. Beijing seeks
both to boost domestic liquidity and restore confidence in the
yuan - key to increasing its international usage after it was
admitted to the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) reserve
currency basket in late 2015.
The rules on Thursday said they applied to central banks and
"similar institutions," without further specification as to
whether institutions such as pension funds or insurers would be
included.
While some analysts have estimated that liberalisation may
lead foreigners to pour as much as $600 billion into China's
interbank market, some argue that lack of clarity on taxation,
concerns about a flood of upcoming issuances and worries about
legal recourse for foreign investors will put a cap on flows.
The offshore yuan market has come under heavy depreciation
pressure in the last year, and offshore bond issuance has
slowed.
At the same time foreign investors have remained wary of
pilot programmes such as the Qualified Foreign Institutional
Investor Programme (QFII) and the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock
Connect.
The set of documents laid out further details on how the
PBOC would regulate foreign investors in its bond and forex
markets, reiterating that such investors would not be subject to
a quota, as they were in other pilot investment programmes.
"Relevant institutions make their own decisions on the size
of investments," the document said. "There is no limitation on
fund transfer related to bond investment."
A separate document describing the policy framework for
entry into the forex market made a similar declaration:
"Repatriation of funds is allowed. RMB funds exchanged by
the Relevant Institutions from foreign currency to be invested
in the inter-bank FX Market must first be deposited in accounts
opened in China. Afterward, the funds may either be used in
China or be transferred overseas without prior approval."
The document added that foreign institutions would have
access to "all listed products, including spots, forwards,
swaps...and options. Currencies including USD, EUR, JPY, GBP and
other currencies are listed for trading."
