* Broad sell-off in bonds since early April
* Expectations of slower policy easing pushes up treasury
yields
* Short-term corporate spreads up sharply since March
* Analysts say uncertainties on SOE debt rising
By Nathaniel Taplin
SHANGHAI, April 22 Chinese bond yields extended
their three-week long march higher this week, as rising worries
about corporate creditworthiness and a less aggressive easing
stance by the central bank drained liquidity from the fixed
income market.
Benchmark treasury three- and five-year treasury yields are
now up over 20 basis points since the beginning of April, as
strong March inflation and activity data have dampened
expectations about the pace of monetary easing.
Treasury auction yields have consistently exceeded market
expectations in recent weeks.
Corporate spreads have also risen following several high
profile defaults, including that of Dongbei Special Steel Group
Co Ltd, a state-owned steelmaker located in the northeastern
city of Dalian.
The rise has been especially noticeable on the short end of
the curve. The yield premium of A-rated six-month commercial
paper over AA-rated paper is up more than 20 basis points since
the end of March, following Dongbei's March 29 default.
Analysts said one reason for the sell-off was mounting
uncertainty among investors over which state-owned companies had
strong support from the authorities in the event of financial
distress.
"Allowing widespread defaults without transparent criteria
for selecting debtors who would be allowed to fail, and without
a robust, predictable framework for supporting lenders absorbing
credit losses, would risk provoking a 'credit crunch' with
significant destabilising effects on the economy and banking
sector," wrote Andrew Colquhoun, senior director at Fitch
Ratings in Hong Kong, along with other Fitch analysts in a note
on Friday.
Adding to signs of tightening credit conditions, Chinese
firms have cancelled more than $10 billion of new bond issuance
in April so far.
Nonetheless, most analysts believe that in the event of a
true credit crunch, monetary authorities would step in sharply
to avoid large-scale contagion.
"You had a similar situation in 2014 when it looked like the
trusts were about to blow up," said Duncan Wrigley, Head of
Research at the economics and policy consultancy NSBO.
"If the risks in the market really threaten to get out of
control, then at that stage they intervene."
China's central bank injected a net 680 billion yuan
($104.9 billion) of funds into money markets through open market
operations this week, the most since January.
The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repurchase
agreement in the interbank market, considered the
best indicator of general liquidity in China, was up 12 basis
points on the week to 2.44 percent on Friday.
The 14-day rate was up by a much sharper 37 basis points on
the week to 3.05 percent.
Although analysts have broadly revised down their
expectations for further easing by the central bank following
strong March data, most still expect several more cuts to bank
reserve requirement ratios (RRR) this year.
Rising yields in the bond market, which raise refinancing
costs for heavily indebted corporates, could hasten that
decision.
"Despite signs of significantly improving growth momentum in
March, the structural headwinds from housing oversupply, high
leverage and overcapacity reduction will remain over the rest of
this year," wrote Nomura economists in a note following the
March data release.
"We continue to expect three more 50 basis point reserve
requirement ratio cuts and one 25 bp benchmark interest rate cut
over the rest of this year."
China last cut reserve ratio requirements on Feb. 29,
releasing an estimated $100 billion into the banking system.
Key money rates at a glance:
Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume
ghted day (%)
average
rate (%)
Interbank repo market
Overnight 2.0500 2.0296 +2.04 0.00
Seven-day 2.4360 2.3192 +11.68 0.00
14-day 3.0476 2.9482 +9.94 0.00
Shanghai stock exchange repo market
Overnight 2.6900 0.1350 +255.50 148,827.2
0
Seven-day<CN7DR 2.5500 1.8000 +75.00 18,791.50
PO=SS>
14-day 2.3700 2.0000 +37.00 1,582.20
PBOC Guidance Rates
Overnight 2.0600 2.0100 +5.00
<CN1DRPFIX=CFXS
>
Seven-day 2.5500 2.4000 +15.00
<CN7DRPFIX=CFXS
>
14-day 3.1000 3.0300 +7.00
<CN14DRPFIX=CFX
S>
SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE
Overnight 2.0380 2.0290 +0.90
Seven-day 2.3340 2.3320 +0.20
Three-month 2.8680 2.8610 +0.70
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr
official deposit
rate*
2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 1.5433 0.0433
year benchmark
5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 2.8900 n/a
*This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market
expectations of an interest rate cut or rise
($1 = 6.4834 Chinese yuan)
