* Railway firm's woes led to 'comprehensive' probe of others
* Operations of state-owned firms 'trending better' -
commission
* Defaults have caused China markets to price in increasing
risk
* Traders expect bail-outs of major firms, if needed
By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, May 6 China's state asset manager, in
the wake of increasing debt defaults have rattled Chinese
markets, on Friday called risk in bonds issued by central
government-owned firms "controllable".
The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration
Commission (SASAC) said it made the conclusion after a detailed
probe into all bonds issued by such enterprises.
The investigations were launched after one firm, China
Railway Materials Co Ltd, in mid-April sought suspension of
trade in 16.8 billion yuan ($2.60 billion) worth of its debt
instruments, as the company struggles to make payments.
Following that risk warning, SASAC "conducted a
comprehensive probe of various bonds issued by 106 central
government-owned enterprises," the commission said in a
statement on its website.
"While the central government enterprises are faced with
negative factors such as a slowdown of the economy, their
operations are trending better and their financial indications
are stable," it said. "Overall their debt risk is controllable."
Chinese markets are pricing in increasing risks following an
unprecedented number of defaults this year. A long list of
high-yield bond issuers in the $8 trillion domestic debt market
are due to make debt payments this month.
DELAYED ISSUES
Yields of benchmark one-year corporate notes AA+CNCP1Y=RR
have jumped an average 35 basis points since late March.
Benchmark five-year corporate notes AA+CNMT5Y=RR have surged
nearly 60 basis points since early April. (Graphics tmsnrt.rs/1W7OxxC)
More than 100 Chinese firms delayed or cancelled at least
$15 billion in onshore bond and other fixed-income issuance in
April.
Some analysts in China suggest that there is a high risk
that about 500 bonds worth around 700 billion yuan ($108
billion) could fail to make payments on their due dates.
With the economy beginning to slow sharply last year,
"company operations have become increasingly difficult, making
bond issuers face increasing pressure to pay off their debt," a
senior trader at a Chinese state-owned bank in Shanghai said.
"Still, while an increasing number of companies are
defaulting, it is widely believed the government will intervene
to contain a possible explosion of such cases to prevent a
self-fulfilled financial crisis," he said.
Traders say the state is almost certain to bail out any
central government-owned enterprise needing it, as big firms are
the pillar of the economy.
SASAC appointed government asset firm Chengtong Group to
manage China Railway Materials' debt issue. Given prospects that
its payment problem would be ironed out, China's interbank
market operator resumed trading in its debt instruments in late
April.
($1 = 6.5 yuan)
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)