By Nathaniel Taplin SHANGHAI, May 13 China's fixed income rates were mostly down for the week on Friday, as traders shrugged off a third week of net drains from the money market by the central bank. Although this week's net open market's drain of 110 billion yuan ($16.9 billion) was the third weekly net drain in a row, the four week total was still positive following the central bank's massive 680 billion injection in mid-April. That large injection, combined with an additional 715 billion yuan of three- and six-month low-cost loans provided by the central bank's medium term lending facility in April, appear to have helped head off the rout in fixed income markets which gained steam last month. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.2755 percent, down three basis points (bps) on the week. The one-day or overnight rate stood at 1.9691 percent, down one basis point on the week and the 14-day repo stood at 2.7200 percent, flat from last Friday. In the bond market, corporate yields were mostly down as well, with the official AA corporate bond index for the interbank market down five bps on the week to 5.51 percent. The high yield bond index was down six bps. Chinese bonds sold off sharply in April following a series of high profile defaults by state-owned firms including Dongbei Special Steel Group Co Ltd, and positive economic data in March which caused traders to discount the likelihood of further aggressive easing by the central bank. Corporate yields have retreated in recent weeks but still remain well above levels in March. The spread of the five-year credit default swap rate on Chinese sovereign debt rose 0.79 percent to 126.18. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) ghted day (%) average rate (%) Overnight 1.9691 1.9788 -0.97 Seven-day 2.2755 2.3486 -7.31 14-day 2.7200 2.6843 +3.57 Overnight 1.9050 1.6950 +21.00 Seven-day<CN7DR 1.9900 1.6000 +39.00 PO=SS> 14-day 1.9250 1.9400 -1.50 Overnight 2.0000 2.0000 +0.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.4500 2.4000 +5.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 2.7100 2.7700 -6.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> Overnight 2.0020 2.0000 +0.20 Seven-day 2.3240 2.3250 -0.10 Three-month 2.9035 2.8955 +0.80 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 1.5433 0.0433 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 2.7750 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: ($1 = 6.5222 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)