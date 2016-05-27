SHANGHAI, May 27 China's primary money rates were mixed on Friday as cyclical
demand for cash rose in the run-up to the month-end measurement period.
The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the
interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.3661
percent, up 1.50 basis points (bps) from the previous day's closing average rate and up slightly
from the previous week's closing average of 2.2684.
The rise is similar to the one posted by benchmarks at the end of April.
The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for same tenor rose to 2.3330 percent, up0.10
bps from the previous close.
The one-day or overnight rate stood at 1.9862 percent and the 14-day repo stood at 2.6505
percent.
The spread of the five-year credit default swap rate on Chinese sovereign debt
rose 1 percent at 123.01.
Key money rates at a glance:
Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume
ghted day (%)
average
rate (%)
Interbank repo market
Overnight 1.9862 1.9842 +0.20
Seven-day 2.3661 2.3511 +1.50
14-day 2.6505 2.6649 -1.44
Shanghai stock exchange repo market
Overnight 1.9000 3.7950 -189.50 130,884.1
0
Seven-day<CN7DR 1.8500 1.9000 -5.00 17,138.30
PO=SS>
14-day 1.8900 1.9000 -1.00 762.40
PBOC Guidance Rates
Overnight 2.0100 2.0000 +1.00
<CN1DRPFIX=CFXS
>
Seven-day 2.5000 2.5000 +0.00
<CN7DRPFIX=CFXS
>
14-day 2.6500 2.7000 -5.00
<CN14DRPFIX=CFX
S>
SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE
Overnight 2.0010 2.0010 +0.00
Seven-day 2.3330 2.3320 +0.10
Three-month 2.9420 2.9410 +0.10
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr
official deposit
rate*
2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5
year benchmark
5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 2.8700 n/a
*This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate
cut or rise
China FX and money market guide:
China debt market guide:
SHIBOR rates:
Reports on central bank open market operations:
New Chinese debt issues:
Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds:
Overview of China financial market data:
(Editing by Kim Coghill)