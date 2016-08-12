SHANGHAI Aug 12 China's primary money rates were flat or slightly up this week while bond yields were down, as liquidity kept flowing into fixed income after mixed economic data and draft rule changes to restrict retail wealth management inflows into equities.

Yields on Chinese benchmark 10-year treasuries hit a seven-year low on Tuesday following mixed inflation data. Inflows into Chinese government bonds have strengthened recently amid a weak global interest rate environment and the planned regulatory changes.

Ongoing concerns on the health of Chinese corporate balance sheets have also boosted the attractiveness of safe haven assets such as treasuries.

In the money market, the volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.3215 percent, up marginally on the week by two basis points.

The one-day or overnight rate stood at 2.0048 percent, flat for the week, and the 14-day repo stood at 2.6245 percent, up two basis points on the week.

The spread of the five-year credit default swap rate on Chinese sovereign debt rose 0.23 percent at 104.16.

