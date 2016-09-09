SHANGHAI, Sept 9 China's primary money rates
fell for the week on Friday following a large liquidity
injection by the central bank through its medium-term lending
facility (MLF) that eased demand for cash.
Money supply and demand in the market were balanced with a
central bank loosening bias this week, but it may tighten
slightly tight ahead of the Chinese mid-autumn festival holiday
next week, traders said.
The People's Bank of China injected 275 billion yuan
($41.20 billion) to 15 financial institutions for six months and
one year via its MLF on Wednesday, while 123.2 billion yuan in
three-month loans matured on the same day.
The MLF is a supplementary policy tool the central bank uses
to direct liquidity conditions and medium-term interest rates in
the banking system and money markets.
"The central bank withdrew shorter-term lending and rolled
out longer-term loans seen in both MLF and open market
operations," said a trader at a Chinese bank in Shanghai.
The PBOC, which has consistently used the seven-day reverse
repos to inject cash into the financial system for much of this
year, started offering a 14-day tenor in late August on a daily
basis, and it shifted to offer longer tenor in MLF loans.
The PBOC drained a net 150 billion yuan from the market
through open market operations this week, compared with a net
drain of 173.5 billion yuan a week earlier.
Another Shanghai-based trader at a Chinese bank said the
central bank wanted to lower leverage in the market by offering
longer tenor loans, which come along with higher interest rates
and borrowing costs.
"Such a situation may persist for a while," she said.
The central bank has refrained from cutting banks' required
reserve ratios or interest rates of late, which would inject
long-term base money into the banking system. But it has
repeatedly injected shorter-term funds into the market to
maintain ample liquidity to support China's slowing economy.
The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day
repo traded in the interbank market, considered
the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.2735
percent, 2.2 basis points lower than the previous week's closing
average rate.
The the Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for same
tenor rose to 2.3765 percent, 1.4 basis points higher compared
with a week earlier.
The one-day or overnight rate stood at 2.0755 percent and
the 14-day repo stood at 2.3932 percent.
The spread of the five-year credit default swap rate on
Chinese sovereign debt fell 1.65 percent at
95.57.
Key money rates at a glance:
Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume
ghted day (%)
average
rate (%)
Interbank repo market
Overnight 2.0755 2.0847 -0.92 {;C^F3}
Seven-day 2.2735 2.2885 -1.50 {;D^F3}
14-day 2.2932 2.4421 -4.89 {;E^F3}
Shanghai stock exchange repo market
Overnight 2.6100 2.9850 -37.50 {;F^F3}
Seven-day<CN7DR 2.8900 3.6900 -80.00 {;G^F3}
PO=SS>
14-day 2.5000 2.3750 +12.50 {;H^F3}
PBOC Guidance Rates
Overnight 2.1000 2.0900 +1.00
<CN1DRPFIX=CFXS
>
Seven-day 2.3200 2.3800 -6.00
<CN7DRPFIX=CFXS
>
14-day 2.5500 2.5500 +0.00
<CN14DRPFIX=CFX
S>
SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE
Overnight 2.0850 2.0810 +0.40
Seven-day 2.3765 2.3700 +0.65
Three-month 2.7831 2.7810 +0.21
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr
official deposit
rate*
2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 1.5433 0.0433
year benchmark
5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 2.7400 n/a
*This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market
expectations of an interest rate cut or rise
($1 = 6.6752 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Eric
Meijer)