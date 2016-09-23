SHANGHAI, Sept 23 China's primary money rates fell this week after the central bank made the largest weekly net injection of funds in five months, but liquidity could still be tight ahead of the week-long National Day holiday. Traders said there were few signs that the central bank's efforts to encourage banks to lend to each other at longer tenors was causing extraordinary stress in the market. After closing as high as 2.23 percent on Monday, the volume weighted average rate of the one-day interbank bond repurchase (repo) agreement was trading at just 2.14 percent in early afternoon trade on Friday. Over the past several weeks, China's central bank offered more expensive, longer tenor reverse repos in its daily open market operations, in what traders said was a sign of concern over short-term leverage. China's central bank injected a net 670 billion yuan ($100.46 billion) into the market through open market operations this week, booking the biggest weekly net injection since the week of April 18. Money conditions loosened up by the end of the week, traders said, but it was not clear if looser liquidity would continue as seasonal factors and pre-holiday demand could drain cash again next week. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was at 2.3064 percent, 12.5 basis points lower than the previous week's closing average rate. "It is hard to say if we will have a squeeze in the money market leading up to the national holiday next week," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "There will be a lot of reverse repos maturing next week. And some big state-owned banks may refrain from lending out a lot of money in the run-up to the end of the quarter reporting period," the trader said. The week-long National Day holiday will start from Oct. 1. Traders also noted that state-owned banks are usually cautious at the quarter-end due to the Macro-Prudential Assessment (MPA), a new regulatory system imposed by the People's Bank of China at the end of the quarter to gauge commercial banks' capital adequacy and leverage ratios, assets and liabilities, liquidity and foreign debt risks. In addition, companies usually shore up their cash positions at the end of the quarter to make tax payments, which will also drain liquidity. The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for the 7-day tenor rose to 2.4060 percent, 1.4 basis points higher than the previous week's close. The one-day or overnight rate stood at 2.1418 percent and the 14-day repo stood at 2.5087 percent. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.1418 2.1530 -1.12 Seven-day 2.3064 2.4523 -14.59 14-day 2.5087 2.6788 -17.01 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 2.9000 7.0250 -412.50 132,515.00 Seven-day<CN7DR 5.1100 2.7250 +238.50 28,892.20 PO=SS> 14-day 2.7700 3.8500 -108.00 5,173.20 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.1500 2.1600 -1.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.4000 2.6800 -28.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 2.5000 2.8000 -30.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.1668 2.1680 -0.12 Seven-day 2.4060 2.4080 -0.20 Three-month 2.8040 2.8030 +0.10 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 2.7350 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: ($1 = 6.6696 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)