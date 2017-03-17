SHANGHAI, March 17 China's primary money rates rose this week after the central bank bumped up short-term market ones, in what economists said was a bid to stave off capital outflows and keep the yuan currency stable after the Federal Reserve hiked U.S. rates. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered a key indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.7745 percent on Friday - up around one basis points from the previous day's closing average rate. For the week, the rate was up around 25 basis points. On Thursday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) raised open market operation reverse repurchase agreements by 10 basis points for seven-, 14- and 28-day tenors. The move - the second such one in six weeks - brought the seven-day rate to 2.45 percent. For the week, the central bank drained 120 billion yuan from the market through open market operations, a third straight weekly drain. "PBOC is expected to proceed cautiously even in raising interbank rates," DBS Group Research wrote in a note on Friday. "Higher funding costs could potentially trigger disorderly deleveraging in the mainland bond market." The central bank on Thursday also raised interest rates on SLF short-term loan, sources said. The rate for overnight SLF loans was raised 20 basis points to 3.30 percent, while those for 7-day and one-month loans were hiked by 10 bps each, they said. Traders said the negative market impact from raising short-term borrowing costs was not huge, as the decision came along with an unexpected cash injection through MLF loans by the central bank. A Shanghai-based trader at a Chinese bank said the cash injection through MLF loans would avoid a building of tension as month-end approached. By the end of March, companies' tax payments are due and a so-called quarterly Macro Prudential Assessment (MPA) check by the central bank is expected to tighten liquidity conditions. The PBOC extended 113.5 billion yuan ($16.44 billion) of six-month MLF loans and 189.5 billion yuan of one-year MLF loans to 17 financial institutions on Thursday. The six-month rate on MLF loans now stands at 3.05 percent and the one-year at 3.20 percent. The policy tool is used by the central bank to manage banking system and money market liquidity. Hiking SLF at higher rates than MLF and open market operation rates showed that "China remains committed to the path of constricting short term speculation in favour of guiding capital to the real economy", NSBO Research said in a note. Market liquidity slightly tightened on Friday, traders said, suggesting some institutions might have withdrawn funds to buy some of six-year 30 billion yuan of convertible bonds issued by China Everbright Bank. Tightness due to the issuance would be short-lived, they said. The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for the seven-day tenor rose to 2.7250 percent on Friday, up more than three basis points from the previous close. For the week, the rate was up seven basis points. In the bond market, the price of the most-traded 10-year treasury futures for June delivery was flat on Friday afternoon. They closed at the highest in more than two months a day earlier. Yields on 10-year Chinese treasury bonds fell to 3.334 percent as of Friday afternoon, around two basis points lower than the previous close. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.6786 2.4517 +22.69 0.00 Seven-day 2.7745 2.7641 +1.04 0.00 14-day 3.3221 3.5187 -19.66 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 9.6100 16.3700 -676.00 260,877.6 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 4.8250 4.3450 +48.00 47,751.40 PO=SS> 14-day 4.7500 4.0000 +75.00 7,517.70 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.7000 2.4000 +30.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 3.4400 3.8000 -36.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 4.3000 3.7000 +60.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.6330 2.4410 +19.20 Seven-day 2.7250 2.6938 +3.12 Three-month 4.3507 4.3267 +2.40 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 0 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 3.9100 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: ($1 = 6.9025 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard Borsuk)