SHANGHAI, March 21 Short-term interest rates in China surged on Tuesday as cash conditions tightened on worries the central bank's quarterly risk assessment at the end of this month would restrict lending in the interbank market. The benchmark seven-day repo rate traded in the interbank market, considered a key indicator of general liquidity in China, opened at 2.45 percent and jumped to a high of 9.0 percent in morning trade, its highest since January 2014. By midday, the volume-weighted average rate was standing at 2.6939 percent, around 23 basis points lower than the previous close but still near the near two-year high of 2.9298 percent hit last Friday. Traders and analysts say liquidity tightness is driven by worries the People's Bank of China's quarterly Macro Prudential Assessment (MPA) at the end of this month could sway big banks away from lending cash to smaller ones. "The last two weeks of March should be a period of intense volatility with both the MPA and quarter-end cash demand," Guotai Junan Securities wrote in a note. China's central bank is widely expected to tighten supervision of its shadow banking businesses by including off-balance sheet wealth management products (WMPs) into this quarter's risk-assessment framework for the first time. Now, market participants worry the impact from the MPA might be larger than they had previously estimated. A trader at a Chinese bank in Shanghai said most market participants are anxiously "seeking funds to square their books". The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for the seven-day tenor rose to 2.7680 percent, the highest since July 2015. Tuesday's rate was around two basis points higher than the previous close. The overnight rate also stood at its highest level since April 2015. In its daily open market operations on Tuesday, the PBOC injected 80 billion yuan via reverse repurchase agreements, compared with 50 billion yuan of maturing repos. Market participants said the daily net fund injection through open market operations did little to soothe the jitters. The lack of significant liquidity injections is an indication the PBOC has no intention on maintaining a relaxed and stable interest rate environment, TF Securities said in a note. Some institutions withdrew funds to buy into a six-year 30 billion yuan ($4.35 billion) convertible bond issue from China Everbright Bank last Friday, with Guosen Securities saying that might have frozen around 400 to 500 billion yuan from the market. The return of short-term funds used to buy these bonds is expected to flow back into the market as early as Wednesday, which could help ease liquidity tightness. The spike in the interbank money rates follows the central bank's moves to raise short-term interest rates last Thursday. Economists described the tightening last week as a bid to stave off capital outflows and keep the yuan currency stable the day after the Federal Reserve raised U.S. rates. The increase in rates was China's third in as many months and came a day after the end of the annual session of parliament, in which leaders flagged tackling the country's rapid build-up in debt as a top policy priority for 2017. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.5429 2.7013 -15.84 0.00 Seven-day 2.6939 2.9196 -22.57 0.00 14-day 4.0292 3.6272 +40.20 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 7.0250 5.1600 +186.50 196,285.5 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 5.4500 4.8000 +65.00 20,110.10 PO=SS> 14-day 5.4100 5.2950 +11.50 6,277.10 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.6000 2.6100 -1.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 5.5000 3.8500 +165.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 4.8000 4.0000 +80.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.6477 2.6325 +1.52 Seven-day 2.7680 2.7471 +2.09 Three-month 4.3846 4.3711 +1.35 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 0 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 4.0000 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: ($1 = 6.9020 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Sam Holmes)