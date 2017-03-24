(Updates prices, adds trader comment on no TLF operations) SHANGHAI, March 24 China's primary money rates fell on Friday after surging to multi-year highs earlier in the week as banks hoarded cash ahead of central bank-led liquidity checks at the end of this month. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market closed at 2.8821 percent on Friday, down nearly 14 basis points (bps) on the day. The rate is considered a key indicator of general liquidity in China. It spiked to 9.5 percent on Tuesday, the highest level since January 2014, but slipped around five bps for the week. Three traders from different major state-owned banks said liquidity was sufficient this week, and questioned reports that hundreds of billions of yuan in liquidity had been provided by central bank through its temporary liquidity facility (TLF) on Tuesday. "There was no need to inject cash through the so-called TLF ... overall it was balanced," one of the traders said. "Even though the central bank is taking the upcoming macro-prudential assessments seriously, the banking system won't face difficulty passing the coming week smoothly." The central bank is expected to conduct its quarterly assessment of the health of commercial banks next week. The macro-prudential assessment, or MPA, will include off-balance sheet wealth management products (WMPs) for the first time, to give authorities a better sense of the risks in the financial system. The assessment is due at the end of March. Market participants widely expect the tightened supervision associated with the MPA assessment to weigh on the money market. The market was calmer on Friday as cash conditions improved, traders said. The central bank skipped open market operations on Friday, but over the course of the week it injected a net 80 billion yuan ($11.62 billion), its first weekly net injection in a month. "Given fiscal expenditure strengthening at the end of the month, liquidity in the banking system is currently staying at a relatively high level," the PBOC said in a statement on its website on Friday. An imbalance of money supply and demand among big lenders, their smaller peers and non-banking financial institutions triggered the most recent cash squeeze. Some smaller institutions, including some rural commercial banks failed to meet repayments on debt on Monday, two traders said. "More technical defaults are possible if banks have trouble accessing liquidity when fears of counterparty risk loom," DBS group research wrote in a note. The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for the seven-day tenor fell 2.30 bps to 2.7840 percent. For the week, the rate was nearly six bps higher. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.5378 2.6911 -15.33 0.00 Seven-day 2.8821 3.0183 -13.62 0.00 14-day 3.4515 3.8165 -36.50 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 5.8200 3.4250 +239.50 862,370.4 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 5.1000 3.9900 +111.00 89,953.90 PO=SS> 14-day 4.3100 4.2000 +11.00 22,670.20 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.5500 2.7000 -15.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 3.2000 3.4400 -24.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 5.0000 4.1000 +90.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.6040 2.6570 -5.30 Seven-day 2.7840 2.8070 -2.30 Three-month 4.4516 4.4396 +1.20 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 0 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 3.8600 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: ($1 = 6.8834 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Kim Coghill)