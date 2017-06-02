SHANGHAI, June 2 China's primary money rates fell marginally for the week after the central bank made a net cash injection into the system and pledged more funds through other liquidity tools in early June. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.9888 percent, only 0.23 basis points lower than the previous week's closing average rate. Money supply and demand in the market were balanced but with a tightening bias, traders said. One trader at a Chinese bank based in Shanghai said the central bank was closely monitoring the market to ensure that cash conditions were at "just adequate" levels. This week, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) made a net injection of 30 billion yuan ($4.40 billion) through its open market operations, up from a net drain of 30 billion yuan a week earlier. Many market participants said even though the cash injection through reverse repos this week was not huge, the authorities has sent a clear signal through different channels to allay worries about cash conditions this month ahead of the PBOC's quarterly macro-prudential assessment (MPA). The central bank sent an advance notice late last week that it would inject funds through its medium-term lending facility (MLF) in early June, Financial News, a central bank-owned publication quoted the PBOC as saying. Three batches of MLF loans are due to mature this month, with a total volume of 431.3 billion yuan, according to Reuters calculations based on official data from the central bank. A batch of six-month tenure 151 billion yuan MLF loans is due to mature next Tuesday, while another batch of one-year 73.3 billion yuan via such loans will mature the following day. The publication also said in a front page commentary on Thursday that adopting measures to stabilise expectations for financial markets and boost confidence is a good idea at a time when investor confidence was "relatively fragile". "And it is more important to let the market understand that the Chinese economy has showed good and stable momentum, which would provide a solid base for stabilising development in the future," the paper said. CITIC Securities said in a note that they did not expect liquidity to become "overly tight" this month. "Although factors including MPA checks would still weigh on the market, the market rates should not have sharp fluctuations as seen in mid-March," it said. Some analysts said the central bank was likely to raise short- and medium-term market rates this month amid expectations of a U.S. interest rate increase. In March, after the Fed raised U.S. rates, the PBOC raised short-term interest rates in what economists said was a bid to stave off capital outflows and keep the yuan stable. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.8264 2.6805 +14.59 0.00 Seven-day 2.9888 2.9253 +6.35 0.00 14-day 3.9223 3.8595 +6.28 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 3.3500 5.3100 -196.00 840,856.9 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 3.9500 4.7700 -82.00 70,813.40 PO=SS> 14-day 4.2000 4.4050 -20.50 7,275.90 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.8000 2.6500 +15.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 3.4400 3.4000 +4.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 3.9100 3.8500 +6.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.7953 2.6525 +14.28 Seven-day 2.8840 2.8660 +1.80 Three-month 4.6012 4.5779 +2.33 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 3.8100 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: ($1 = 6.8144 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)