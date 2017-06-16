SHANGHAI, June 16 China's primary money rates edged up slightly this week as liquidity stress from seasonal factors outweighed huge cash injections by the central bank, which kept short-term market rates unchanged after an anticipated U.S. interest rate hike. The People's Bank of China left interest rates for its open market operations unchanged on Thursday, shrugging off an overnight increase by the Federal Reserve. In March, the PBOC raised rates within hours of a Fed hike. Analysts said the central bank was keen to keep cash conditions stable at the end of the quarter and stood pat on short-term interest rates. But some pressure to raise rates will persist, given expectations of another U.S. hike this year. Traders said some banks were not so willing to lend funds this week due to the coming central bank "Macro Prudential Assessments" (MPA) of lenders. They noted cash conditions are traditionally tight in June, and memories remain fresh of a June 2013 crunch that sent money rates soaring and spooked global markets. In open market operations, the PBOC injected a net 410 billion yuan ($60.2 billion) through its reverse bond repurchase agreements this week, the most since mid-January moves to meet Lunar New Year holidays cash demands. The central bank said Friday's daily net injection of 250 billion yuan was to counter liquidity stress from factors including corporate tax payments, maturing reverse repos and maturing medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans. On Friday, a batch of 207 billion yuan in six-month MLF loans were due to mature. The central bank had injected 498 billion yuan through MLFs last week, more than offseting all the maturing MLFs in June. The fund support failed to drag money rates lower. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, closed at 2.9513 percent on Friday afternoon, nearly four basis points higher than the previous week's closing average rate of 2.9136 percent. Market expectations for tightening cash conditions towards the end of June have driven interest rates for longer-term loans higher. The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for one-month tenor stood at 4.6990 percent on Friday, close to its highest level since April 2015. The three-month rate eased slightly this week but remained close to 26-month highs. While China did not follow the Fed and raise rates this week, market watchers point out that the gap between China's higher rates and U.S. ones has widened dramatically in recent months. Ming Ming, chief analyst at CITIC Securities, said that with the gap remaining at a "historic high", this week's Fed cut did not put pressure on China to also raise rates. The interest rate gap between the two countries is around 140 basis points this month, compared with about 80 basis points in March. Yields on Chinese benchmark 10-year government bonds stood at 3.556 percent on Friday, 138 basis points higher than 2.1740 percent of yields on similar U.S. bonds . Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.8605 2.8386 +2.19 0.00 Seven-day 2.9513 2.9925 -4.12 0.00 14-day 3.8819 3.7868 +9.51 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 3.7600 3.8400 -8.00 954,054.6 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 4.0000 4.1250 -12.50 51,430.00 PO=SS> 14-day 4.4500 4.3200 +13.00 10,456.90 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.8500 2.8400 +1.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 3.3000 3.4400 -14.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 4.0000 3.8000 +20.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.8528 2.8317 +2.11 Seven-day 2.9140 2.9047 +0.93 Three-month 4.7613 4.7723 -1.10 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 3.7600 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: ($1 = 6.8132 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard Borsuk)