BEIJING May 8 China published new rules on Tuesday to regulate the issuance of yuan-denominated bonds in Hong Kong by non-financial firms on the mainland, its latest effort to broaden the investment channels for a swelling pool of off-shore yuan deposits.

The market for the international sale of bonds denominated in yuan currency, also known as the renminbi (RMB), has boomed in Hong Kong since July 2010 after China liberalised trade settlement rules.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the top economic planning authority, said any firm planning to sell yuan bonds in Hong Kong must submit an application and only those with "strong profitability" and "good credit status" would be approved.

"The rule is to regulate RMB bond issuance in Hong Kong by the mainland's non-financial institutions and to effectively prevent the risks from foreign debt," the NDRC said in a statement on its website.

NDRC said proceeds obtained from the bond sales should be mainly used for fixed-asset investment projects and those investments must comply with Beijing's related policy for industry development.

The international off-shore yuan bond market is known as the "dim sum" market by traders and investors. Total issuance of these instruments has been equivalent to about $21.5 billion since the start of 2011, most of which has been sold by Chinese entities. Foreign firms have issued about $5 billion worth.

GREEN LIGHT

Analysts said the new rules could apply to all non-financial corporates registered on the mainland, although state-owned enterprises are more likely to get the regulator's nod in the future.

"At the initial stage, I think it is mainly big state-owned enterprises that will get the green light to issue yuan bonds in Hong Kong," said Shi Lei, a fixed-income asset analyst at Ping An Securities in Beijing.

Late last year, state-owned Baoshan Iron and Steel Group, the parent of the listed Baosteel Corp, issued 3.6 billion yuan bonds in Hong Kong, the first corporate to sell dim sum bonds in the offshore market.

China's onshore bond market remains fragmented and issuance is largely concentrated from the finance ministry, policy banks, state-owned enterprises and, lately, financing vehicles backed by local governments.

Hong Kong's yuan deposit base has expanded sharply since Beijing's 2010 move to boost direct settlement of cross-border trade in yuan, providing flush liquidity and investor appetite for offshore yuan and yuan-linked instruments.

In 2007, the NDRC published rules for financial institutions to issue bonds in the off-shore market. A number of state banks and locally incorporated foreign banks have sold yuan bonds in Hong Kong.

HSBC sold 2 billion yuan worth of 3-year bonds in London in April, the first international issue of a dim sum bond outside China and a boost to Britain's bid to become a major centre for the trading of offshore yuan. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Nick Edwards; Editing by Nick Macfie)