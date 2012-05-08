BEIJING May 8 China published new rules on
Tuesday to regulate the issuance of yuan-denominated bonds in
Hong Kong by non-financial firms on the mainland, its latest
effort to broaden the investment channels for a swelling pool of
off-shore yuan deposits.
The market for the international sale of bonds denominated
in yuan currency, also known as the renminbi (RMB), has boomed
in Hong Kong since July 2010 after China liberalised trade
settlement rules.
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the
top economic planning authority, said any firm planning to sell
yuan bonds in Hong Kong must submit an application and only
those with "strong profitability" and "good credit status" would
be approved.
"The rule is to regulate RMB bond issuance in Hong Kong by
the mainland's non-financial institutions and to effectively
prevent the risks from foreign debt," the NDRC said in a
statement on its website.
NDRC said proceeds obtained from the bond sales should be
mainly used for fixed-asset investment projects and those
investments must comply with Beijing's related policy for
industry development.
The international off-shore yuan bond market is known as the
"dim sum" market by traders and investors. Total issuance of
these instruments has been equivalent to about $21.5 billion
since the start of 2011, most of which has been sold by Chinese
entities. Foreign firms have issued about $5 billion worth.
GREEN LIGHT
Analysts said the new rules could apply to all non-financial
corporates registered on the mainland, although state-owned
enterprises are more likely to get the regulator's nod in the
future.
"At the initial stage, I think it is mainly big state-owned
enterprises that will get the green light to issue yuan bonds in
Hong Kong," said Shi Lei, a fixed-income asset analyst at Ping
An Securities in Beijing.
Late last year, state-owned Baoshan Iron and Steel Group,
the parent of the listed Baosteel Corp, issued 3.6
billion yuan bonds in Hong Kong, the first corporate to sell dim
sum bonds in the offshore market.
China's onshore bond market remains fragmented and issuance
is largely concentrated from the finance ministry, policy banks,
state-owned enterprises and, lately, financing vehicles backed
by local governments.
Hong Kong's yuan deposit base has expanded sharply since
Beijing's 2010 move to boost direct settlement of cross-border
trade in yuan, providing flush liquidity and investor appetite
for offshore yuan and yuan-linked instruments.
In 2007, the NDRC published rules for financial institutions
to issue bonds in the off-shore market. A number of state banks
and locally incorporated foreign banks have sold yuan bonds in
Hong Kong.
HSBC sold 2 billion yuan worth of 3-year bonds in London in
April, the first international issue of a dim sum bond outside
China and a boost to Britain's bid to become a major centre for
the trading of offshore yuan.
