HONG KONG May 31 State-backed property
developer China Resources Land Ltd has completed its
sale of 5 billion yuan ($759.43 million) bonds in China's
interbank market, becoming the first property firm to publicly
issue panda bonds.
The medium term notes include a 2 billion yuan three-year
tranche priced at 3.2 percent and a 3 billion yuan five-year
tranche priced at 3.6 percent, the company said.
The subscription rates of the two issues were 2.42 times and
1.95 times, respectively.
"This panda bond issuance has effectively broadened our
low-cost financing channel of the yuan, and is very important to
us in terms of keeping up our financing advantage and further
improving debt structure," the company said.
Panda bonds, or yuan-denominated bonds sold by foreigners on
the mainland, came into being in 2005 with World Bank affiliate
the International Finance Corp as the first issuer.
The market has gained some momentum in the past few months
as financial institutions such as Bank of China Hong Kong and
HSBC, as well as sovereign issuers including British Columbia
and Hungary have tapped the market.
However, major drawbacks remain due to China's deal-by-deal
approval process and different accounting standards. Issuers
also worry about getting the proceeds out of China with
regulators clamping down on capital outflows.
($1 = 6.5839 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Michelle Chen and Joy Leung; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)