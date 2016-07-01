SHANGHAI, July 1 China's money market rates
eased this week after big fund injections by the central bank
helped offset a seasonal shortfall at the end of the quarter.
Liquidity in the country's money markets is typically tight
at end of a quarter as banks and other financial institutions
need more cash to burnish their balance sheets and meet
regulatory requirements.
A central bank mishandling of such seasonal demand in June
2013 caused a sharp liquidity crunch in the market that roiled
and damaged reputation of Chinese regulators at that time.
Since then, however, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) has
strengthened the flexibility of its cash management while
improving communication with the market to identify and iron out
any potential fund shortfalls in a timely manner.
"Thanks to the PBOC injections, the market has taken the
seasonal demand in stride this time," said a trader at a Chinese
state-owned bank in Shanghai.
The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day
repo traded in the interbank market, considered
the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was at 2.3
percent by midday on Friday, down 11 basis points (bps) from the
end of last week.
The one-day or overnight rate stood at 2
percent, down 3 bps on the week, and the 14-day repo
changed hands at 2.81 percent, down 17 bps.
The PBOC injected 50 billion yuan ($7.52 billion) into the
money markets via its daily open market operations on Friday,
meaning it will inject a net 180 billion yuan into the market
for the week, after it already conducted a net injection of 340
billion yuan into the market last week.
As the new month starts, the PBOC's operations will turn
increasingly mild, with less injections, and possibly drains
from the market, traders said.
Money market rates are expected to remain relatively stable,
they said.
Growth in China's manufacturing sector stalled in June, an
official survey showed on Friday, adding to expectations that
Beijing will have to roll out more stimulus soon to boost the
sluggish economy.
However, traders said the negative news was offset by ample
liquidity in the market and thus had little impact on market
rates.
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim
Coghill)