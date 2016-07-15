By Nathaniel Taplin SHANGHAI, July 15 China's primary money rates were down slightly on Friday after second quarter growth data surprised mildly on the upside at 6.7 percent on the year. Analysts had forecast 6.6 percent. Money supply growth in June also surprised slightly on the upside, with broad money (M2) growing 11.8 percent from a year earlier, flat with the previous month but beating forecasts of 11.5 percent. Chinese banks extended 1.38 trillion yuan in net new yuan loans in June, exceeding expectations and May's lending of 985.5 billion yuan. Traders shrugged off the central bank's net drain of 65 billion yuan ($9.73 billion) this week through open market operations. There was also a net drain last week. Any tightness from those drains may have been offset by the bank's continuing liquidity support through its medium term lending facility (MLF), a supplementary liquidity management tool it uses to guide medium term interest rates. On Wednesday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it lent 259 billion yuan ($38.75 billion) to 13 financial institutions via the MLF. The PBOC was "continuing with net [open market operations] withdrawal after likely judging that liquidity is adequate in the market after quarter/half-yearly end has passed," Frances Cheung, Societe Generale's head of rates strategy for Asia ex-Japan, wrote in a Tuesday note. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.2636 percent, down 3.76 basis points from the previous day's closing average rate. The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for the same tenor fell to 2.3080 percent, down 0.20 basis points from the previous close. The one-day or overnight rate stood at 1.9738 percent and the 14-day repo stood at 2.5564 percent. The spread of the five-year credit default swap rate on Chinese sovereign debt fell 3.69 percent at 111.87. Chinese government bonds showed little immediate reaction to the GDP release, with five and ten year treasury futures both flat in late morning trade. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) ghted day (%) average rate (%) Overnight 1.9738 1.9767 -0.29 Seven-day 2.2636 2.3012 -3.76 14-day 2.5564 2.5726 -1.62 Overnight 2.4950 3.3350 -84.00 Seven-day<CN7DR 2.3850 2.0350 +35.00 PO=SS> 14-day 2.3850 2.0500 +33.50 Overnight 2.0000 2.0000 +0.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.4000 2.4400 -4.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 2.5800 2.6200 -4.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> Overnight 1.9960 1.9930 +0.30 Seven-day 2.3080 2.3100 -0.20 Three-month 2.8770 2.8880 -1.10 China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: ($1 = 6.6832 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Richard Borsuk)