By Nathaniel Taplin
SHANGHAI, July 15 China's primary money rates
were down slightly on Friday after second quarter growth data
surprised mildly on the upside at 6.7 percent on the year.
Analysts had forecast 6.6 percent.
Money supply growth in June also surprised slightly on the
upside, with broad money (M2) growing 11.8 percent from a year
earlier, flat with the previous month but beating forecasts of
11.5 percent.
Chinese banks extended 1.38 trillion yuan in net new yuan
loans in June, exceeding expectations and May's lending of 985.5
billion yuan.
Traders shrugged off the central bank's net drain of 65
billion yuan ($9.73 billion) this week through open market
operations. There was also a net drain last week.
Any tightness from those drains may have been offset by the
bank's continuing liquidity support through its medium term
lending facility (MLF), a supplementary liquidity management
tool it uses to guide medium term interest rates.
On Wednesday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it lent
259 billion yuan ($38.75 billion) to 13 financial institutions
via the MLF.
The PBOC was "continuing with net [open market operations]
withdrawal after likely judging that liquidity is adequate in
the market after quarter/half-yearly end has passed," Frances
Cheung, Societe Generale's head of rates strategy for Asia
ex-Japan, wrote in a Tuesday note.
The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day
repo traded in the interbank market, considered
the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.2636
percent, down 3.76 basis points from the previous day's closing
average rate.
The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for the same
tenor fell to 2.3080 percent, down 0.20 basis points from the
previous close.
The one-day or overnight rate stood at 1.9738 percent and
the 14-day repo stood at 2.5564 percent.
The spread of the five-year credit default swap rate on
Chinese sovereign debt fell 3.69 percent at
111.87.
Chinese government bonds showed little immediate reaction to
the GDP release, with five and ten year treasury futures both
flat in late morning trade.
Key money rates at a glance:
Volume-wei Previous Change (bps)
ghted day (%)
average
rate (%)
Overnight 1.9738 1.9767 -0.29
Seven-day 2.2636 2.3012 -3.76
14-day 2.5564 2.5726 -1.62
Overnight 2.4950 3.3350 -84.00
Seven-day<CN7DR 2.3850 2.0350 +35.00
PO=SS>
14-day 2.3850 2.0500 +33.50
Overnight 2.0000 2.0000 +0.00
<CN1DRPFIX=CFXS
>
Seven-day 2.4000 2.4400 -4.00
<CN7DRPFIX=CFXS
>
14-day 2.5800 2.6200 -4.00
<CN14DRPFIX=CFX
S>
Overnight 1.9960 1.9930 +0.30
Seven-day 2.3080 2.3100 -0.20
Three-month 2.8770 2.8880 -1.10
China FX and money market guide:
China debt market guide:
SHIBOR rates:
Reports on central bank open market operations:
New Chinese debt issues:
Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign
bonds:
Overview of China financial market data:
($1 = 6.6832 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)