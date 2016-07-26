HONG KONG, July 26 BNP Paribas, the world's
fourth-largest securities custodian, expects foreign holdings of
China's onshore bonds to jump by the end of this year thanks to
the opening up of the interbank bond market and the inclusion of
the yuan into the Special Drawing Rights (SDR) basket.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in February that it
would allow all real-money investors to enter its interbank bond
market (CIBM) without any restriction on quotas and released
details of operations in May.
This is the first time that the onshore debt market, the
third largest in the world, is completely opened to foreign
investors who had to rely on quota-based Qualified Foreign
Institutional Investor (QFII) and Renminbi QFII (RQFII) schemes
before.
"There is obviously a lot of interest (in the CIBM program)
from insurance companies, asset managers and fixed income funds,
especially given the very low yield environment in Europe," said
Lawrence Au, an executive advisor at BNP Paribas Securities
Services.
Au said the bank is working with some UCITS funds to
introduce them to the interbank bond market and expects to see
the first batch of such bonds starting to invest in China
through the CIBM channel in the next 3-6 months. UCITS are a
brand of funds regulated in the European Union.
Overseas investors own a meagre 2 percent of China's bond
market, much lower than South Korea (6.5 percent) and India (4.5
percent), not to mention markets that have already been included
in the JP Morgan GBI-EM diversified benchmark index.
That said, their investment in Chinese bonds rose by a
record 40.9 billion yuan ($6.12 billion) in June, data from
China's main bond clearinghouse show, surpassing the flow into
bonds from commercial bank wealth management products for the
first time since the height of the equity bubble in May 2015.
A further jump in foreign investment in China's bond market
is expected by the third or fourth quarter this year after
investors complete all the preparation and documentation needed,
said CG Lai, BNP Paribas' head of global markets in Greater
China.
The yuan's interest rate is the highest among all SDR basket
currencies, and that is very attractive to foreign investors who
are seeking for yields in a low-yield environment, Lai added.
However, questions about credit quality in China are growing
as the economy slows and further weakening is expected in its
currency, which is nearing 6-year lows.
Defaults by state-owned enterprises (SOEs) are escalating
and analysts expect more rows between creditors, troubled
companies and local governments are likely to break out in the
24 trillion yuan ($3.6 trillion) onshore corporate bond market.
There have been 30 defaults and other blow-ups this year,
affecting debt worth 38 billion yuan, according to a Reuters
tally. Just over half were defaults or payment delays by SOEs
previously seen as having implicit state support.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will officially
include the yuan into its SDR basket in October. The Chinese
currency will have a 10.92 percent share, above sterling and
yen, which will drop to 8.09 percent and 8.33 percent
respectively.
(Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Kim Coghill)