SHANGHAI, Oct 21 China's primary money rates rose from a week earlier on Friday, traders said, as companies sought funds for next week's quarterly tax deadline and central bank foreign exchange sales drained yuan liquidity, offsetting the effect of open markets net cash injections. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected a net 95.5 billion yuan into the market through open market operations this week, snapping two straight weeks of net drains. The central bank drained a net 415 billion yuan from the market last week. A slide in the Chinese currency and large net foreign exchange sales by the central bank in September have also contributed to overall tightness in money markets in recent weeks. On Tuesday, the PBOC injected 462 billion yuan to 20 financial institutions for six months and one year via its medium-term lending facility (MLF), more than triple the 132 billion yuan of loans maturing that day. Another 166 billion yuan of MLF loans mature next week. The MLF is a supplementary policy tool the central bank uses to manage conditions and medium-term interest rates in the banking system and money markets. "The latest MLF operation was an extension of matured loans for this week and the next. Although we also had some fresh funds injected through the open market operations, the money could hardly meet the demand from companies for their tax payments," said a trader at a Chinese bank in Shanghai, suggesting companies usually shore up cash position to make their quarterly tax payments, which drain liquidity from the market. Monday is the deadline for companies to submit their third-quarter tax payments. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.54 percent, 23 basis points higher the previous week's closing average rate. The volume-weighted overnight rate was 2.3 percent, up 17 basis points from last Friday. The impact from the central bank's net foreign exchange sales has also been "huge", traders said. China reported that the central bank sold a net 337.5 billion yuan worth of foreign exchange in September, the highest since January, according to Reuters calculations based on the bank's data. "The base money supply in the entire system is falling. If the huge forex sales become a trend, liquidity will be further tightened," the trader said. The slide in the yuan and uncertainties in the currency's future movement have re-ignited the pressure on money outflows, another concern for the money market. With the dollar climbing to seven-month highs against a basket of currencies, China's yuan weakened against the dollar to fresh six-year low on Friday. The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for seven-day tenor rose to 2.4010 percent, 2.7 basis points from the previous week's close. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.2965 2.2202 +7.63 0.00 Seven-day 2.5354 2.5114 +2.40 0.00 14-day 3.1456 2.8508 +29.48 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 3.8000 6.7350 -293.50 980,039.7 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 2.8000 2.6900 +11.00 60,104.40 PO=SS> 14-day 2.8900 2.7400 +15.00 4,255.40 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.3500 2.2000 +15.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 3.0000 2.7000 +30.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 3.2000 3.1000 +10.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.2200 2.2080 +1.40 Seven-day 2.4010 2.3970 +0.40 Three-month 2.8096 2.8054 +0.42 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 2.7700 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Sam Holmes)