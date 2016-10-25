HONG KONG Oct 25 China led the surge in global green bond issuance in the third quarter which amounted to a record $26 billion, a report from Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday.

The growth reinforces efforts to acknowledge and address climate change, highlighted by the Paris Agreement on climate change going into force in November, it said.

China accounted for 44 percent of global sales of green bonds for the quarter ended Sept. 30, followed by supranationals and Mexico which took 16 percent and 8 percent, respectively.

The strong momentum pushed green bond issuance for the first nine months of the year to $63.2 billion, a 132 percent increase from the same period a year earlier and surpassing the total issuance of $42.4 billion in 2015.

"With robust offerings from Chinese financial institutions in particular, full year issuance is on pace to exceed $80 billion," Moody's said.

As for the use of proceeds of these bonds, renewable energy and energy efficiency projects continued to lead the way, accounting for 47 percent of the issuances.

Third-quarter green bond transactions were entirely within the investment-grade range as financial distress late last year and early this year by several below investment-grade issuers limited issuance in this segment, Moody's said. (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)