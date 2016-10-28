SHANGHAI, Oct 28 China's primary money rates
were up again this week, although they eased slightly by Friday,
driven up by signs of tight liquidity due to seasonal cash
demand, traders said.
The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day
repo traded in the interbank market, considered
the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.6016
percent, hitting a high of 2.6624 percent on Thursday, 4.73
basis points higher than the previous week's closing average
rate.
Money supply was tight despite a net cash injection by the
central bank through its open market operations, which was
overtaken by high month-end seasonal cash demand, traders said,
tipping that corporate tax payments had probably drained around
500 billion yuan ($73.76 billion).
Companies usually pay their third-quarter taxes in October,
and Monday was the deadline to submit their tax payments.
"Although the central bank has net injected cash, it really
did little to relieve the tight liquidity," said a
Shanghai-based trader at a Chinese bank.
"But the worst of the liquidity crunch should be over now,"
the trader said, expecting cash conditions in the market to
improve albeit still retaining a tightening bias next week.
The People's Bank of China injected a net 595 billion yuan
into the market through open market operations this week,
compared with a net injection of 95.5 billion a week earlier.
Still, absence of the medium-term lending facility (MLF)
operation piled additional pressure liquidity conditions. A
batch of 166 billion yuan of MLF loans matured on Tuesday,
according to Reuters calculations based on the central bank
data, but the PBOC did not extend the loans.
The MLF is a supplementary policy tool the central bank uses
to manage liquidity conditions and medium-term interest rates in
the banking system and money markets.
On Monday, the country's finance ministry auctioned 80
billion yuan of three-month deposits at an average yield of 2.95
percent, up from previous auction's 2.55 percent.
The market interpreted it as another sign that the central
bank was unwilling to lend out cheap funds.
In recent weeks the central bank has also reintroduced the
use of longer tenor, more expensive reverse repo operations in
what traders and analysts say is an effort to reduce dependence
on cheap overnight borrowing and curb leverage in the bond
market.
Chinese ten-year treasury futures for December delivery sold
off on Monday by the most since August in another sign of
tightening liquidity, as investors took profits after a sharp
run-up in government debt and traders eyed suspected currency
market intervention by state banks to support the yuan.
The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for the
seven-day tenor rose to 2.4150 percent, 1.4 basis points up from
the previous week's close.
Key money rates at a glance:
Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume
ghted day (%)
average
rate (%)
Interbank repo market
Overnight 2.3152 2.2842 +3.10 0.00
Seven-day 2.6016 2.6624 -6.08 0.00
14-day 2.9221 3.0871 -16.50 0.00
Shanghai stock exchange repo market
Overnight 4.4150 7.8900 -347.50 207,465.7
0
Seven-day<CN7DR 3.1200 4.0450 -92.50 29,880.50
PO=SS>
14-day 2.9700 3.0000 -3.00 1,812.30
PBOC Guidance Rates
Overnight 2.4000 2.3000 +10.00
<CN1DRPFIX=CFXS
>
Seven-day 3.0000 3.0000 +0.00
<CN7DRPFIX=CFXS
>
14-day 3.4300 3.3000 +13.00
<CN14DRPFIX=CFX
S>
SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE
Overnight 2.2540 2.2540 +0.00
Seven-day 2.4150 2.4110 +0.40
Three-month 2.8221 2.8207 +0.14
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr
official deposit
rate*
2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5
year benchmark
5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 2.8750 n/a
*This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market
expectations of an interest rate cut or rise
China FX and money market guide:
China debt market guide:
SHIBOR rates:
Reports on central bank open market operations:
New Chinese debt issues:
Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign
bonds:
Overview of China financial market data:
($1 = 6.7790 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)