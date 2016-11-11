SHANGHAI, Nov 11 China's primary money rates are set to rise for the second straight week, while long-term treasury yields climbed to seven-week highs as Donald Trump's U.S. election win opened the door to higher inflation and exerted fresh pressure on China's central bank to tighten liquidity to slow the yuan's depreciation. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, stood at 2.4160 by midday on Friday, 11.79 basis points higher from the previous week's closing average rate. Persistent signs of tighter liquidity were underscored as the People's Bank of China (PBOC) drained a net 300 billion yuan ($44.05 billion) through open market operations for the week, the second consecutive weekly drain, and the biggest in a month. Benchmark 10-year treasury yields are set to rise for the fifth straight day, spiking to 2.821 percent on Friday, the highest level since mid-September, prodding some analysts to call an end to the bull run in the bond market. Bond prices move inversely to yields. "The bull market for bonds is over," said Xia Haojie, bond futures analyst at Guosen Futures. "It's obvious that the central bank intends to engineer a rise in short-term rates, and maintain low long-term borrowing costs. But the treasury market will be under increasing selling pressure due to inflation risks ahead." Globally, bond traders are bracing for higher inflation after Republican Trump's shock victory in Tuesday's presidential election, betting his plans for fiscal expansion and infrastructure investment will push up commodity and other prices. Benchmark 10-year treasury yields jumped to the highest level in 10 months. Higher global commodity prices are already reflected in China, where an index tracking non-ferrous metals in Shanghai rose to its highest level in more than two years. Moreover, some analysts say Trump's protectionist stance on trade and his campaign pledge to call China a "currency manipulator" would restrict PBOC's ability to intervene in the currency market. "Yuan will be under greater depreciation pressure... and PBOC has to tighten monetary policies to help stabilize the yuan," said Guosen's Xia. China is already grappling with signs of higher inflation. Inflation data released earlier this week showed China's October consumer inflation rate rose to 2.1 percent from a year earlier, while producer prices rose a better-than-expected 1.2 percent, the highest since December 2011. In its quarterly report published on Tuesday, PBOC said it will maintain a prudent monetary policy, and take steps to prevent asset bubbles in an increasingly leveraged economy. The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for same tenor rose to 2.4020 percent, up 0.90 basis points from the previous close. The one-day or overnight rate stood at 2.2198 percent and the 14-day repo stood at 2.5603 percent. The spread of the five-year credit default swap rate on Chinese sovereign debt fell 2.2 percent at 108.31. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.2198 2.2403 -2.05 Seven-day 2.4201 2.4225 -0.24 14-day 2.5603 2.5542 +0.61 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 2.3900 1.9400 +45.00 380,254.7 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 2.5500 2.2000 +35.00 45,359.90 PO=SS> 14-day 2.6050 2.5850 +2.00 2,851.20 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.2300 2.2500 -2.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.5000 2.4500 +5.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 2.5800 2.6000 -2.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.2110 2.1960 +1.50 Seven-day 2.4020 2.3930 +0.90 Three-month 2.8751 2.8701 +0.50 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 3.0500 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: (Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)