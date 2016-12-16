SHANGHAI, Dec 16 Money rates in China surged as interbank liquidity became increasingly tight over the course of the week, but the pressure eased slightly on Friday after the central bank injected cash via medium-term lending facilities, traders said. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.6335 percent, 25.42 basis points higher than the previous week's closing average rate. The seven-day Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) rose to 2.5190 percent, 2.62 basis points higher than the previous week's close. The overnight rate surged to the highest level in 19 months on Friday. Market liquidity had been broadly balanced at the start of the week, with pressure only on the long end due to seasonal factors. But rates for all tenors rose after China's benchmark 10-year treasury futures tumbled the maximum allowed 2 percent on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates and signaled more increases in 2017 than many had expected. To cushion a liquidity shortfall, the People's Bank of China lent 394 billion yuan ($56.72 billion) to 19 financial institutions via its medium-term lending facility (MLF) on Friday. The central bank lent 339 billion yuan a week earlier, putting the total MLF injections at 733 billion yuan so far this month. Only 11.5 billion yuan of loans matured this month, according to Reuters calculations based on central bank data. The PBOC uses the MLF and the standing lending facility as tools for managing short- and medium-term liquidity in the banking system. Traders said the MLF loans stabilised liquidity conditions. "The market was in panic after plunges in the treasury futures and other rumors, but it stabilised soon after central bank support through MLF loans," said a trader at a Chinese bank in Shanghai. In addition, the central bank injected 250 billion yuan to the market through its open market operations this week, compared with a net drain of 535 billion yuan a week earlier. China's central bank urged major commercial banks to lend to non-bank financial institutions on Thursday afternoon after many suspended interbank operations due to tight liquidity conditions, Caixin reported on late on Thursday. Ding Shuang, Chief China Economist at Standard Chartered in Hong Kong, said the central bank's verbal intervention did not mean there was a systemic liquidity problem. "It simply suggests that the central bank sees overall liquidity as adequate, but the distribution of liquidity appears to be concentrated in the bigger banks. There seems to be a hoarding of liquidity by the big banks," he said. Some traders agreed, saying liquidity was not extremely tight but rates skyrocketed as big banks held cash. Banks preparing for year-end macro prudeential assessments was one factor. Companies and households also tend to shore up their liquidity positions at the end of the year. Yields on 10-year Chinese treasury bonds came down 0.68 percentage points from the market open to 3.32 percent. The rate was four basis points lower than the previous close. The price of Chinese 10-year treasury futures for March delivery rebounded on Friday, rising more than one percent. They hit their daily downside limit of two percent for the first time ever at one point on Thursday. The spread of the five-year credit default swap rate on Chinese sovereign debt rose 3.89 percent at 118.14. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.2810 2.3268 -4.58 0.00 Seven-day 2.6335 2.5433 +9.02 0.00 14-day 3.6220 3.3175 +30.45 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 5.3000 2.6900 +261.00 275,159.7 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 4.7500 3.4950 +125.50 40,753.80 PO=SS> 14-day 5.0500 3.9000 +115.00 7,186.90 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.3000 2.2800 +2.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 3.2400 2.5000 +74.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 3.6000 3.5000 +10.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.3300 2.3110 +1.90 Seven-day 2.5190 2.5050 +1.40 Three-month 3.1774 3.1635 +1.39 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 3.7900 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: ($1 = 6.9465 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editig by Simon Cameron-Moore)