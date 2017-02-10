SHANGHAI, Feb 10 China's primary money rates on Friday showed a fall for the week due to expectations that the central bank would roll over its temporary liquidity support to cushion huge amounts of funds draining in the coming weeks. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.3728 percent on Friday morning, more than 18 basis points lower than previous week's closing average rate. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) skipped open market operations for six straight trading days this week, including Saturday, which was a make-up day for the Lunar New Year holiday, after it surprised financial markets last Friday by increasing the interest rates on open market operations by 10 basis points on the first day back from the long holidays. Traders said short-term liquidity conditions were ample despite maturing repos draining a net 625 billion yuan ($90.89 billion) in the absence of open market operations this week, according to Reuters calculations. However, additional huge amounts of maturing loans are set to drain funds out of the money market in the coming weeks. Outstanding balance of the reverse repos stood at 1.005 trillion yuan by the end of this week, with 900 billion yuan due to mature next week, Reuters calculated based on data from the central bank. Two batches of central bank-issued medium term lending facility (MLF) loans, with a total value of 205 billion yuan, are also set to mature in mid-February. Additional funds made available through the temporary liquidity facility (TLF) will expire next week. The TLF is a new tool introduced by the central bank in mid-January to help keep major commercial banks flush with funds. Some market participants said the TLF had added around 600 billion yuan in liquidity, and there were expectations that that the central bank would roll over the loans, contrary to expectations earlier this week. "The concentrated maturity of TLF accelerated the pace of draining funds, short-term liquidity pressure is larger compared with a year earlier, making the TLF rollover become possible," CITIC Securities said in a note. CITIC expected the rollover to have an impact similar to "a targeted reduction in banks' reserve requirement". In the bond market, the most traded 10-year treasury futures for June delivery edged up 0.15 percent as of 0305 GMT. While yields on the benchmark 10-year treasury bonds stood at 3.436 percent, around four basis points higher than the previous week's close. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.2442 2.2270 +1.72 0.00 Seven-day 2.3728 2.5101 -13.73 0.00 14-day 2.8868 2.9591 -7.23 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 2.5300 1.5700 +96.00 141,883.7 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 2.9000 2.5450 +35.50 33,000.20 PO=SS> 14-day 3.1100 2.9100 +20.00 8,288.70 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.2500 2.2500 +0.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.6500 2.9000 -25.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 3.0800 3.4600 -38.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.2720 2.2765 -0.45 Seven-day 2.6340 2.6330 +0.10 Three-month 4.1440 4.1094 +3.46 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 3.8700 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: ($1 = 6.8768 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Simon cameron-Moore)