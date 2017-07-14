China money rates fall, but taxes, reserve requirements loom

SHANGHAI, July 14 (Reuters) - China's primary money rates fell on Friday after the country's central bank injections cash into money markets, but traders said conditions may turn tighter next week as banks work to meet tax obligations and reserve requirements. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.7462 percent, nearly 6 basis points lower that the previous day's closing average rate. On Friday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 100 million yuan into money markets through seven-day reverse bond repurchase agreements. Traders said the injection helped to compensate for the 280 billion yuan of reverse repos maturing this week. For the week, the PBOC drained a net 70 billion yuan compared with a net drain of 250 billion yuan a week earlier. "Money market liquidity is fine, but it's important to consider banks' tax payments and reserve requirement contributions next week," said David Qu, market economist at ANZ in Shanghai. With these factors set to drain between 800 billion and 1 trillion yuan from the markets next week, the PBOC wants to inject money first, he said. On Tuesday, the PBOC resumed open market operations after a 12-session hiatus during which it had cited "relatively high" or "appropriate" liquidity levels in the banking system. Traders also pointed to an ongoing National Financial Work Conference as a factor contributing to that relatively loose liquidity. The five-yearly meeting, which ends Saturday, will cover topics including financial regulatory reforms and financial safety. "We think the PBOC would maintain a loose atmosphere before and during the meeting, until new policies are made. Then we expect tightening," said a Shanghai-based trader. The seven-day Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) fell to 2.8030 percent on Friday, down 1.5 basis points from the previous close, but up 1.7 basis points from last Friday's close. The one-day or overnight rate stood at 2.6028 percent, down nearly 2 basis points from last Friday, and the 14-day repo stood at 3.4413 percent, up more than 4 basis points from last Friday's close. The spread of the five-year credit default swap rate on Chinese sovereign debt fell 8.4 percent from last Friday's close, to 66.92. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.6028 2.6594 -5.66 0.00 Seven-day 2.7462 2.8050 -5.88 0.00 14-day 3.4413 3.6658 -22.45 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 2.8500 2.7500 +10.00 940,803.9 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 3.1100 3.1150 -0.50 60,616.70 PO=SS> 14-day 3.1850 3.4200 -23.50 5,188.20 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.6200 2.6600 -4.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 3.0500 3.2000 -15.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 3.6000 3.6800 -8.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.6270 2.6590 -3.20 Seven-day 2.8030 2.8184 -1.54 Three-month 4.2810 4.2900 -0.90 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 3.7100 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes)