HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, July 31 Agricultural Development Bank of China, one of China's main policy lenders, and other development banks will issue over 1 trillion yuan ($161 billion) of new bonds in coming years to fund lending for infrastructure projects, three people with direct knowledge of the plans told Reuters.

The bonds will be issued in multiple tranches, the first as soon as roughly a month from now, and will receive policy support from the central bank and other policymakers to ensure adequate demand, the sources said.

The bonds' tenors will likely be of 10 years or longer, they said.

"The funds will be primarily used to pursue large city infrastructure projects and also poverty-alleviation projects," one of the sources added.

An Agricultural Development Bank official, when reached for comment, said he currently had no information on the programme.

The central bank did not respond to a request for comment. The finance ministry could not immediately be reached for comment.

