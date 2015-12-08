* $3 trillion-plus government bond market coming of age

* Returns of 3 pct and up appeal to funds starved for yield

* Some expect quota system to be phased out in next year

* Sovereign wealth funds, central banks already free to invest

By Patrick Graham

LONDON, Dec 8 It is still happening at a snail's pace, but with yields stuck around zero across developed markets, the search for decent returns from government bonds is finally drawing the world's biggest asset managers towards China.

German five-year bonds yield less than nothing annually and their Spanish or Italian alternatives around half a percent. Even with an interest rate widely expected this month, U.S. debt yields just 1.69 percent. The equivalent Chinese yield is 2.88 percent.

That should be pulling in major money managers struggling to fund western pension and insurance schemes without taking risks beyond the solidity of government bonds. But so far, less than 2 percent of Chinese bonds are in foreign hands.

That is chiefly because of the quota-based restrictions imposed by Beijing's qualified foreign institutional investor (RQFII and QFII) programmes, which allow global firms to invest specified amounts onshore in China, said a dozen major asset managers who spoke to Reuters over the past two weeks.

"This market is very attractive, especially if you go down the credit curve," said Boon Peng Ooi, chief investment officer for Asian fixed income at Eastspring Investments, the asset management business of UK insurer Prudential Plc.

"We have applied for an RQFII licence and we are investing in the offshore bond market, but it has its limitations. The quota system is a bit of a hurdle because the application process takes six months and you need a separate interbank (market) licence."

Several fund managers said they expected the restrictions on foreign capital inflows to be eased for big private institutions within the next year. They were lifted for central banks and other foreign governmental institutions earlier this year.

"Private sector funds are all getting into line to get quotas. We are waiting for ours," said Suanjin Tan, a portfolio manager at BlackRock's Asian Fixed Income team specialising in China bonds.

He said that the quotas - which cover both stock and bond investments and are currently worth a total of just under $150 billion - have been filled in Hong Kong, prompting funds to either queue for further allocations or find free quotas in other Chinese partner financial centres like Malaysia.

5 PERCENT

Tan and other bankers specialising in the area say central bank reserve managers are already engaged in the market and if need be will hedge the threat of a steady yuan devaluation after August's officially driven 3 percent drop.

Reserve managers saw value in China's higher yields and their minimal correlation with developed world bond markets, which helps them balance overall risk, said Massimiliano Castelli, head of global sovereign strategy at Switzerland's UBS Asset Management.

"Overall, we estimate that more than 60 central banks are currently invested into RMB onshore assets," he said, citing an annual survey the Swiss financial group does of sovereign clients.

"The percentage invested or considered investing into the RMB has risen from about a third three years ago to more than 70 per cent in 2015."

China's sheer size - it is already the world's third largest bond market by stock of issued debt behind Japan and the United States - overcomes some of the usual barriers to the switch from emerging to major market.

Other big developing economies like Russia, Brazil or South Africa, have been too small to support the scale of investment and day-to-day liquidity big bond funds need to feel comfortable investing.

Between Ministry of Finance debt and bonds issued by three state-controlled "policy banks", the Chinese pool of government-issued debt already adds up to more than $3 trillion. Ratings also put it in the same pool as second-tier European sovereigns like Austria, France, Estonia or the Czech Republic.

Still, it's hard to find European-focussed asset managers as bullish as Blackrock.

"The Chinese bond market is indeed very sizable, making it a sensible market to have on any bond investor's radar," Stephen Yeats, EMEA head of fixed income beta at State Street Global Advisors. "Having said that, we see more interest in global and especially USD bond exposures, rather than China specifically."

Tan declined to give any numbers on what portion of Blackrock's $4.3 trillion cash under management would go into onshore Chinese bonds. But he pointed to Asian-focussed bank Standard Chartered's estimates that overall financial sector flows will come to $1 trillion over the next five years.

"We know we're not going to get to the full allocation on day one, but we know the direction of travel," he said. "Less than 1 percent of institutional investors and central banks' assets are currently in RMB. That has to change." (Additional reporting by Sujata Rao, editing by Larry King)