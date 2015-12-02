HONG KONG/SHANGHAI Dec 2 China's National
Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said it will loosen
control over corporate bond issuance in the part of the debt
market it regulates,
In a statement posted on its website on Wednesday, the NDRC
said it will streamline onshore bond issuance procedures, remove
limits on issuances by corporates rated AA and above, and
encourage insurers to develop bond default insurance and default
swaps.
It also said that the proceeds from bond issuances cannot be
reinvested in stocks.
China's bond market is fragmented and bond issuers are
governed by three different regulators depending on their
ownership structure and on where the bonds are traded.
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)