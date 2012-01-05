By Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, Jan 5 Debt issuance by mainland Chinese firms increased by a half in 2011, as the country's bond market offered an increasingly viable alternative to the economy's traditional reliance on bank finance. Bond issuance by mainland companies totalled 2.58 trillion yuan ($410 billion) in 2011, up 52 percent from the 1.70 trillion yuan in debt issued in 2010, Thomson Reuters data showed. The remarkable growth in debt issuance shows that government efforts to develop China's capital markets as a means to diversify the country's over-reliance on bank loans is bearing fruit. Issuance of short- and medium-term commercial paper accounted for most of the rise in issuance by non-financial firms, increasing 47 percent to 1.74 trillion yuan, as companies searched for new financing channels in the face of higher reserve requirements on banks, which crimped bank lending. Among financial firms, debt issuance by commercial banks also stormed ahead, as banks worked to replenish their funding base following the surge of stimulus-related lending in 2008 to 2010. China's commercial banks issued 352 billion yuan in bonds in 2011, up from 93 billion yuan in 2010. Among all categories of debt issuance, the largest increase in volume terms came from China's policy banks, which issued 1.91 trillion yuan of debt in 2011, compared with 1.26 trillion yuan in 2010. China's three policy banks are China Development Bank , Agricultural Development Bank of China, and the Export-Import Bank of China. PBOC PUSHES ENVELOPE In contrast to soaring issuance in other categories, the corporate and enterprise bond markets remained relatively small. Under China's evolving corporate debt regime, different regulatory agencies have approval authority over different types of debt, meaning the stance of the different regulators has a big impact on the development of each of those markets. Corporate bonds, which private companies issue with approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), amounted to only 129 billion yuan in 2011, up from 51 billion in 2010. The CSRC has been reluctant to encourage rapid growth in corporate bond issuance in recent years out of fear of further dampening the stock market, analysts say. Enterprise bonds, which state-owned enterprises issue with approval from the National Development and Reform Commission, declined to 349 billion yuan in 2011, from 363 billion in 2010. Companies' preference for commercial paper issuance over corporate and enterprise bonds is due to the less onerous approval process. The People's Bank of China (PBOC), which has championed the development of China's debt markets, has authority to approve commercial paper issuance. Short-term paper has a maturity of up to one year, while medium-term notes have maturities of up to five years. Following the creation of the market in 2005, commercial paper rapidly surpassed corporate and enterprise bonds as the primary channel for non-financial companies to issue debt due to its speedier, less onerous approval process. Despite the rise in company debt issuance, total bond issuance actually fell in 2011 when government bonds and central bank bills are included. Central bank bills tumbled from 4.24 trillion yuan in 2010 to only 1.41 trillion yuan in 2011, as the central bank aimed to soften the impact of a series of increases in banks' required reserve ratio by issuing fewer bills than it had maturing in order to inject funds into the banking system. China debt issuance volume (billions of yuan) Bond type 2011 2010 ------------------------------------------------------ Government Central government 1,540 1,788 Local government 200 200 Policy banks 1,907 1,262 Central bank 1,414 4,235 Government agency -- 109 Companies^ Commercial bank 352 93 Non-bank financial 1 5 Short-term CP 1,012 689 Medium-term CP 734 497 Enterprise bonds 349 363 Corporate bonds 129 51 ----------------------------------------------------------- Government 5,061 7,594 Companies 2,576 1,698 TOTAL 7,637 9,292 ^ Commercial paper and enterprise bonds include some debt issued by local governments' financing platforms and the railway ministry. ($1 = 6.2946 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Jason Subler)