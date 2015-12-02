* China lifts caps for issuers of bonds rated AA and above
* Beijing seeking to cut red tape in bond market
* Move seen to improve bank asset quality
By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Dec 2 China's top economic
planning agency has removed limits on the number of onshore
bonds local companies can issue per year as part of wider moves
to cut red tape in the country's corporate bond market.
The National Development and Reform Commission's (NDRC) new
streamlined regulations announced Wednesday will apply to
issuers of corporate debt rated AA and above.
Previously, the NDRC set annual limits on the number of
bonds corporates in specific regions and industries can issue.
Some analysts believe the steps are designed to improve
declining asset quality as a more liquid and longer-dated bond
market will help corporates better manage borrowings and banks
better manage non-performing loans.
"Companies will issue bonds with a maturity far down the
road and use the proceeds to repay bank debts due and past due,"
said Ted D.E. Osborn, Hong Kong-based partner at
PricewaterhouseCoopers.
"The key will be the take up of the bond issuances and
whether they are re-financed down the road."
Also announced on Wednesday were new rules that allow up to
40 percent of bond issue proceeds to be used to pay off bank
loans and supplement operating capital.
However, under new rules announced by the NDRC earlier this
week, issuers will not be able to reinvest proceeds from bonds
into "high-risk areas" such as stocks.
Additionally, the new guidelines encourage insurers and
reinsurers to develop protection products, such as default swaps
and credit insurance, to divert risk.
The agency did not elaborate on any proposals however,
historically, the development of innovative credit protection
products has been subject to restrictions, including complicated
risk-control procedures.
AGENCY TURF BATTLES
The new reforms come as Chinese authorities seek to cut
bureaucratic processes in the country's highly fragmented bond
market.
In China, issuers are governed by three different regulators
depending on their ownership structure and on where the bonds
are traded.
"The guidelines are issued to promote the reform and
transition from a bond issue approval system to registration
mechanisms," the NDRC said in a statement posted on its website.
Under existing frameworks, the NDRC approves applications
from non-listed and non-financial firms to issue "enterprise
bonds" of one year and above. The China Securities Regulatory
Commission (CSRC) retains authority to approve or deny plans by
listed firms to issue "company bonds."
And the People's Bank of China manages the "financing bills"
market, a platform used by pre-qualified institutions that can
freely issue instruments with tenors mostly between one- and
seven-years without further approval.
The NDRC and CSRC have repeatedly said they are moving
towards free floatation platforms in which firms only need to
register with the exchanges to issue bonds without going through
prolonged approval processes.
However, while Beijing intends to streamline rules,
bureaucratic turf battles have delayed the process and there
have few signs of an imminent agency merger.
