SHANGHAI Nov 20 China's central bank has
approved state-owned financing vehicle, China Securities Finance
Corporation (CSF), to issue short-term financing bills in the
inter-bank bond market, the official China Securities Journal
reported on Tuesday.
The highest amount of bonds issued would be 3 billion yuan
($481 million) and would have a 90-day maturity. The newspaper
reported that the CSF has already conducted the necessary
preparations and will conduct the issuance soon.
Debt issuance by China's non-financial firms accounts for
around 10 percent of total corporate financing, compared to 60
to 70 percent in mature economies. The result is an over
dependence on informal and largely unregulated lending by
private Chinese companies.
China's interbank corporate debt market topped 3 trillion
yuan ($481 billion) last year, according to government data.
($1 = 6.2345 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Michael Perry)