(Corrects quote in paragraph five to 40 to 50 billion yuan, not
400 to 500 million yuan; adds dropped word 'on' in paragraph
six)
SHANGHAI, March 9 China will let local
governments convert up to 1 trillion yuan ($160 billion) in debt
to lower interest bonds as it seeks ways to ease their massive
debt burden without crippling the broader economy.
Beijing is struggling to rein in local government debt,
estimated around $3 trillion. Local governments rushed to
finance infrastructure and real estate projects, especially
after the 2008/09 global financial crisis, in efforts to
stimulate economic growth.
The Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Sunday that
local governments will be permitted to convert a portion of
their maturing high-interest debt into lower interest municipal
or provincial bonds.
Bond prices reacted strongly to the news, with interbank
benchmarks rising sharply. Treasury futures for June delivery
were down by as much as 0.59 percent on Monday, the largest
intraday move in three months. <ID:MNS1yTtBt>
"Interest rates for government debt are usually lower, and
this procedure will lower the local government debt burden by
around 40 to 50 billion yuan a year," the ministry said.
"This will help relieve some of the pressure on local
government finances, and also provide some of the capital for
other expenditures."
Local government finances have been strained over the past
year as the non-bank financing plaforms they have relied upon to
plug holes in their budgets have become a target of regulators
concerned with surging local government debt.
In December 2014, Chinese regulators banned the use of debt
with a rating of below AAA in short-term repurchase agreements,
used by financial institutions to cover temporary funding
short-falls. Many local government financing vehicles (LGFVs)
have ratings of AA, essentially locking them out of the
short-term financing market.
On Saturday, the governor of Shandong province told
reporters that the cash-strapped province might need to sell
assets to pay off high interest debt.
The Ministry of Finance's statement will ease concerns over
the impact of the crackdown on local governments' ability to
spend in the midst of a deepening slowdown in China's growth.
Rising issuance of government debt may, however, push up
financing costs for other non-official borrowers.
($1 = 6.2635 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)