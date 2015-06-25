SHANGHAI, June 25 China's Hubei province on
Wednesday sold a total of 58.9 billion yuan ($9.49 billion) of
general obligation and special purpose bonds through private
placements, according to a statement published on China's main
bond clearinghouse website.
The issue is a part of China's ongoing swap of
high-interest, mostly off-balance sheet outstanding local
government debt for official municipal bonds with lower yields.
Heavily indebted provinces were allowed to issue bonds
through private placements, in addition to open auctions, as
announced by the finance ministry on May 15.
The Hubei province's issue included 29.7 billion yuan of
general bonds and 29.2 billion yuan of special purpose bonds,
with different interest rates for each tenor being capped at 15
percent higher than the average yield for Chinese treasures of
the same tenor over the past five days.
The three-, five-, seven- and 10-year general and special
purpose bonds both yielded at 3.34, 3.71, 4.05, and 4.13
percent, respectively.
The statement said the 29.7 billion yuan general bonds
comprised 3.0 billion yuan in three-year bonds, 8.9 billion yuan
each of five-, seven- and 10-year bonds.
Of the 29.2 billion yuan special purpose bonds, 2.9 billion
yuan were three-year bonds, 11.7 billion yuan were five-year
bonds, 5.8 billion yuan were seven-year bonds, and 8.8 billion
yuan were 10-year bonds, according to the statement.
Yields for the placements would be capped at a rate no
higher than 30 percent above the five-day average of equal tenor
sovereign debt. To entice buyers, the central bank said
bondholders could use the new municipal debt as collateral with
the central bank for new low interest loans.
($1 = 6.2084 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)