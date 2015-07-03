SHANGHAI, July 3 China's Dalian municipality on
Thursday sold around 6.4 billion yuan ($1.03 billion) of general
obligation and special purpose bonds through private placements,
according to a statement published on China's main bond
clearinghouse website.
The issue is part of China's ongoing swap of high-interest,
mostly off-balance sheet outstanding local government debt for
official municipal bonds with lower yields.
On May 15, the finance ministry announced that
heavily-indebted provinces could issue bonds through private
placements, in addition to open auctions.
The Dalian municipality's issue included 3.5 billion yuan of
general bonds and 2.9 billion yuan of special purpose bonds,
with different interest rates for each tenor being capped
between 13 and 19 percent higher than the average yield for
Chinese treasury bonds of the same tenor over the past five
days.
The three-, five-, seven- and 10-year tenors for both
general and special purpose bonds yielded 3.26, 3.69, 4.14 and
4.29 percent, respectively.
Yields for the placements would be capped at a rate no
higher than 30 percent above the five-day average of equal tenor
sovereign debt. To attract buyers, the central bank said
bondholders could use the new municipal debt as collateral with
the central bank for new low interest loans.
($1 = 6.2031 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)