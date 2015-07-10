SHANGHAI, July 10 China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous
Region sold around 1.38 billion yuan ($222.30 million) of
general obligation and special purpose bonds through private
placements, according to a statement published on China's main
bond clearinghouse website.
The issue, sold on Thursday, is part of China's ongoing swap
of high-interest, mostly off-balance sheet outstanding local
government debt for official municipal bonds with lower yields.
On May 15, the Finance Ministry announced that
heavily-indebted provinces could issue bonds through private
placements, in addition to open auctions.
The Ningxia's issue included 1.22 billion yuan of general
bonds and 163.2 million yuan of special purpose bonds, with
different interest rates for each tenor being capped at 15
percent higher than the average yield for Chinese treasury bonds
of the same tenor over the previous five days.
The three-, five-, seven- and 10-year tenors for general
bonds yielded 3.28, 3.61, 4.00 and 4.04 percent, respectively.
The five- and seven-year special purpose bonds yielded 3.61
and 4.00 percent.
To attract buyers, the central bank said bondholders could
use the new municipal debt as collateral with the central bank
for new low interest loans.
($1 = 6.2078 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)