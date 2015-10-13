HONG KONG Oct 13 China Construction Bank
has completed a 1 billion yuan ($158.20
million) offshore yuan bond sale in London, in a move to provide
more investment products to European investors and speed the
internationalisation of the currency.
The two-year bond was priced at 4.3 percent, lower than
initial guidance in the 4.55 percent area, according to a term
sheet seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
Most of the offshore yuan bonds issued so far are listed on
the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as Asian investors are still the
main investors in yuan products.
The deal came ahead of a state visit by Chinese President Xi
Jinping to Britain later this month.
Britain and China agreed to a series of initiatives in
September ranging from an expanded currency swap agreement to
Chinese investment in British nuclear power and a feasibility
study for a scheme to connect the London and Shanghai stock
markets.
The senior unsecured bond will be listed on the London Stock
Exchange and proceeds will be used for general corporate
purposes.
The state-owned lender has A1(Moody's)/A(S&P)/A(Fitch)
ratings, but the issuance is expected to be unrated.
China Agricultural Bank is also selling
dual currency bonds denominated in the yuan and the dollar in
London.
($1 = 6.3210 Chinese yuan renminbi)
