HONG KONG Oct 13 China Construction Bank
has sold 1 billion yuan ($158.20 million)
of offshore yuan bonds in London, in a move to provide more
investment products to European investors and speed the
internationalisation of the currency.
The two-year bond was priced at 4.3 percent, lower than
initial guidance in the 4.55 percent area, according to a term
sheet seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
Demand was strong, with orders totalling more than 5.5
billion yuan from 72 accounts.
Asian investors accounted for 99 percent of the actual
placements and the rest went to European investors.
Banks took 52 percent of the issue, followed by funds at 36
percent and private bank/corporates at 12 percent.
Most of the offshore yuan bonds issued so far are listed on
the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as Asian investors are still the
main investors in yuan products.
The deal came ahead of a state visit by Chinese President Xi
Jinping to Britain later this month.
Britain and China agreed to a series of initiatives in
September ranging from an expanded currency swap agreement to
Chinese investment in British nuclear power and a feasibility
study for a scheme to connect the London and Shanghai stock
markets.
The senior unsecured bond will be listed on the London Stock
Exchange and proceeds will be used for general corporate
purposes.
The state-owned lender has A1(Moody's)/A(S&P)/A(Fitch)
ratings, but the issuance is expected to be unrated.
China Construction Bank International, Standard Chartered,
HSBC, BNP Paribas and UBS are joint lead managers and
bookrunners.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) plans to issue up to 5
billion yuan of one-year bill in London soon, the first such
debt issued by the central bank, three sources with direct
knowledge told Reuters last week.
China Agricultural Bank is also selling
dual currency bonds denominated in the yuan and the dollar in
London.
($1 = 6.3210 Chinese yuan renminbi)
