By Michelle Chen and Sujata Rao
HONG KONG/LONDON Oct 20 China's central bank
sold its first-ever dim sum bond on Tuesday, placing a one-year
issue in London with a yield of 3.10 percent and order books six
times the amount it had planned to sell.
Coinciding with a high-profile state visit to Britain by
Chinese President Xi Jinping, the bond is effectively a gesture
to fortify London's role as a non-Asian yuan trading centre
.
The yield tightened to 3.15 percent from the initial 3.3
percent area when books opened, before selling at 3.10 percent,
a term sheet seen by Reuters showed. Order books touched 30
billion yuan ($4.73 billion), compared with a planned issue size
of 5 billion renminbi (RMB).
"An order book in excess of 30 billion RMB is a great
positive statement of support for the market," said Chris Jones,
global head of local currency syndicate at HSBC.
"Given there has been some uncertainty over macro China in
the past few months and offshore issuance has been light, it's
great to see such a significant print," he said, adding the bank
stuck to its usual one-year tenor rather than issuing three-year
maturity more common for dim sum bonds, which are sold outside
China but denominated in yuan.
Asian investors took 51 percent of the bonds. The rest were
almost equally split between European and U.S. buyers.
The bond will help set an offshore price for Chinese debt,
said Jan Dehn, head of research at asset manager Ashmore.
"This will ultimately beget other markets - once you get a
sovereign curve abroad, then you can have credit default swaps
and corporates pricing off that, and it all adds to the
liquidity," Dehn said.
The bond is not eligible for most international debt
indexes, but yuan-denominated assets are in demand, as investors
position themselves for the currency's growing use in trade and
investment.
The yuan already "ticks all the right boxes" for inclusion
in the International Monetary Fund's Special Drawing Rights list
of global reserve currencies, HSBC, the biggest international
bank in China, said on Tuesday.
In a separate move, the Bank of China introduced an index to
facilitate yuan bond trading in London. The bank said overseas
investors hold 4.34 trillion yuan worth of Chinese assets,
including almost 800 billion yuan in bonds.
Aidan Yao, senior economist at Axa Investment Managers, said
PBOC's London bond would help investors who lack quotas to
directly buy onshore-listed yuan securities.
Its yield is also in its favour. Onshore one-year yuan
government bonds pay less than 2.5 percent and the 10-year yield
is around 3 percent.
"Dim sum bonds are currently yielding higher than onshore
bonds across the board," said Becky Liu, China rates strategist
at Standard Chartered in Hong Kong.
That is because of the higher cost of funding offshore yuan
and recent redemptions from dedicated bond funds after China
devalued the renminbi in August and increased the flexibility of
its exchange rate mechanism, Liu added.
"We expect dim sum bond yields to continue grinding in but
likely staying a touch higher than onshore peers in the
foreseeable future."
Proceeds from the unrated fixed-rate note are intended to
support the central bank's functions.
HSBC is one of the banks coordinating the deal for the PBOC,
along with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).
The two banks, along with Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of
China, Bank of Communications, China Construction Bank and
Standard Chartered, are joint bookrunners and lead managers.
($1 = 6.3480 Chinese yuan renminbi)
