By Clare Jim and Umesh Desai
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Dec 10 China's real estate companies
have sharply increased the amount of funds raised from debt so
far this year compared with 2014 as borrowing costs hit
historical lows, and they are planning to borrow more.
Property developers have raised 495 billion yuan ($77
billion) from domestic Chinese bonds, almost double 2014 levels,
Barclays Capital estimates.
Goldman Sachs suggests property companies have issued more
than 400 billion yuan ($62.5 billion) in domestic bonds, over
seven times total issuance in 2014. It uses a different set of
companies as the basis of its estimate.
"Conditions are great for these developers who should take
this opportunity to strengthen their balance sheets and
deleverage in a disciplined manner, rather than leverage up,"
said Dhiraj Bajaj, a fund manager at asset and wealth manager
Lombard Odier Singapore.
After tightening regulations in recent years to dampen a hot
property market, regulators have moved this year to make it
easier for developers to raise debt in the hope a lift for the
real estate market will boost the wider economy.
The property sector drives about 15 percent of gross
domestic product and could help support an economy that many
analysts predict will grow this year at its slowest pace in more
than two decades.
Historically low interest rates are helping to fuel the
rush. The central bank has cut its benchmark interest rates six
times since November by 1.65 percentage points and reduced
banks' reserve requirements three times this year.
The average coupon of the domestic bond of rated developers
was around 5.14 percent, almost 3 percentage points lower than
comparable offshore senior notes.
About a dozen Hong Kong-listed Chinese developers, including
Evergrande Real Estate Group, Country Garden
, Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties and
Shimao Property Holdings have added fuel to the fund
raising. Since late May, they have sold bonds worth around 150
billion yuan ($23 billion), thanks to the re-opening of the
medium-term note market to Hong Kong real estate issuers.
Under Chinese regulations, domestic developers can issue
bonds equivalent to 80 percent of the company's book value.
Major developers including Evergrande, Sunac China Holdings
, Greentown China Holdings and Country Garden
have almost used up their quotas for this year.
Evergrande, which has raised more than $7 billion this year,
is expected to come to the market again soon to support an
aggressive land acquisition strategy, analysts said. Evergrande
declined to comment.
An offshore unit of Country Garden might issue a so-called
panda bond - a yuan-denominated bond issued by a non-Chinese
entity - the company said.
The companies that use up their domestic quotas for issuing
bonds may well move their fund raising efforts offshore next
year where borrowing rates are relatively low as well. Equally,
Chinese banks are likely to be more relaxed about lending to
property firms as restrictions on the sector relax, analysts
said.
Improved funding conditions are expected to speed up the
pace of construction and limit refinancing risks that had
resulted in distressed sales for many companies.
"They have been allowing property developers and local
governments to refinance their debt. That provides a cushion to
the economy and prevents a hard landing. That's the reason they
are allowing bond issuances to surge," said Francis Cheung, CLSA
China strategist.
($1=6.4 yuan)
(Reporting by Clare Jim and Umesh Desai; Editing by Anne Marie
Roantree and Neil Fullick)